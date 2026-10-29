EQS-News: SBF gains another leading European vehicle manufacturer, PESA, as a customer

EQS-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SBF gains another leading European vehicle manufacturer, PESA, as a customer



29.10.2026 / 11:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung SBF gains another leading European vehicle manufacturer, PESA, as a customer Leipzig, 29 October 2026 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22, WKN: A2AAE2), a publicly traded specialist in innovative solutions for rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology, has received a new order from PESA, a leading Polish rolling stock manufacturer, for new trams for Krakow with a value of approximately 6 million euros.



The contract covers the outfitting of 90 vehicles in three- and four-car configurations. Production is scheduled to begin and the first delivery is planned for March 2027. Deliveries are expected to continue through 2030. SBF will supply the interior ceilings – including the air conditioning ducts – the interior lighting, and the support structure for the new platform.



Robert Stöcklinger, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG, says: “Our partnership with PESA is a strong testament to the reliability and quality of our services. This expands our customer base to include yet another leading European vehicle manufacturer. The contract demonstrates that our system expertise in interior headliners and lighting is in demand even on new vehicle platforms.”



The contract for Krakow is the second joint project between SBF and PESA, following the tram project for Leipzig. SBF sees potential in this collaboration for further projects in the interior design of trams.



About the SBF Group:

The publicly traded SBF Group develops and manufactures solutions for rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics, and sensor technology. As a consortium of specialized technology companies, it addresses long-term trends such as mobility, infrastructure modernization, digitalization, and automation, as well as, increasingly, security and resilience. Development and manufacturing take place almost exclusively at the company’s own facilities in Germany and Europe – a level of vertical integration that is increasingly becoming a key criterion for clients in the critical infrastructure sector when awarding contracts.



In the “Rolling Stock” business segment, the Tier 1 systems supplier and development partner supplies the world’s leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling, and lighting systems “Made in Germany” and is emerging as a systems partner for safety-critical interior functions. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business segment encompasses intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting in industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications – particularly at train stations and transportation hubs – as well as for the protection of public spaces. In the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business segment, SBF develops and manufactures customer-specific electronic assemblies and devices entirely at its Flensburg location – including for applications with heightened requirements for documentation and testing depth, as is typical in critical infrastructure and safety applications.



For more information, visit: https://www.sbf-ag.com.



Company contact:

SBF AG

The Executive Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

Email: info@sbf-ag.com



Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult GmbH

Alexander Neblung

Gaußstraße 75

22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

Email: sbf@kirchhoff.de

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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