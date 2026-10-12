EQS-News: Schaeffler completes earnings improvement program with about 1,800 additional partial retirement agreements
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EQS-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Schaeffler completes earnings improvement program with about 1,800 additional partial retirement agreements
Herzogenaurach | October 12, 2026 | The Schaeffler Group has achieved earlier than expected completion of the structural measures announced in November 2024. In addition, it has concluded about 1,800 new partial retirement agreements.
Structural measures implemented successfully
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About 1,800 additional partial retirement agreements concluded
This figure represents a significant improvement on the originally anticipated uptake rate of 20 percent of employees in the eligible age groups (those born up to and including 1971), the equivalent of approximately 1,300 employees from direct and indirect areas.
Partial retirement block models consisting of an active and a passive work phase were offered and could be concluded by mutual agreement between employees and their managers. The models have terms ranging from two years (one active year and one passive year) to eight years (four active years and four passive years). The terms and conditions of these partial retirement offers were based on the partial retirement provisions included in the structural measures announced by Schaeffler in November 2024.
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Positive financial effects expected starting in 2027
“By implementing the structural measures announced in November 2024 and by additionally concluding about 1,800 partial retirement agreements, we are taking a further step to reduce cost structures at our German sites, strengthen our competitiveness, and further develop the age structure of our workforce in a balanced manner”, says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “The conclusion of additional part-time retirement agreements provides many employees with predictable pathways into retirement and is an example of responsible and collaborative personnel policy amid challenging times.”
Forward-looking statements and projections
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
Contacts
12.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
|EQS News ID:
|2414196
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2414196 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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