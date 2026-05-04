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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026

06.05.26 08:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026

06.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026

  • Revenue rises by 20% to EUR 47.3 million
  • EBITDA improves to EUR -0.4 million
  • Measures to boost efficiency and cut costs are taking effect

Schramberg, 6 May 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group has started the 2026 financial year with significant revenue growth. Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 47.3 million, 20.2% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 39.4 million).

Increased activity in the Aviation & Defence customer segment led to a first visible contribution to revenue in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue in this strategically important business segment rose to EUR 0.8 million, up from EUR 0.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.  Revenue from automotive and industrial customers rose by around 18% — significantly stronger than the overall market.

The order backlog stood at EUR 211.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 194.1 million). Of this amount, EUR 125.3 million relates to deliveries in the period from April to December 2026.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.5 million). Thanks to ongoing cost-saving measures, operating costs were reduced for the second year running. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -2.8 million). Consolidated profit stood at EUR -2.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -3.8 million).

Equity stood at EUR 24.3 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2025: EUR 26.7 million). Net debt amounted to EUR 2.5 million (31 December 2025: net liquidity of EUR 4.2 million).


Forecast for 2026
Management continues to stand by the expectations for the key financial figures for the 2026 financial year published in the 2025 Annual Report on 27 April 2026.

However, the market environment remains challenging. In particular, the ongoing trend of rising material prices and the worsening situation in the procurement markets against a backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainties are undermining planning certainty.

A further key focus therefore remains on ensuring the availability of materials and passing on cost increases to customers. These measures are essential prerequisites for achieving the targeted earnings figures for the 2026 financial year.

The successes in the Aviation & Defence sector are expected to be built upon over the course of the year.

 

About SCHWEIZER  
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and its close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation & Defence, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

 

For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302
E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag
Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag
Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr


06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Phone: 07422-512-301
Fax: 07422-512-399
E-mail: ir@schweizer.ag
Internet: www.schweizer.ag
ISIN: DE0005156236
WKN: 515623
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2322054

 
End of News EQS News Service

2322054  06.05.2026 CET/CEST

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