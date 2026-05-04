EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026



06.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026

Revenue rises by 20% to EUR 47.3 million

EBITDA improves to EUR -0.4 million

Measures to boost efficiency and cut costs are taking effect

Schramberg, 6 May 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group has started the 2026 financial year with significant revenue growth. Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 47.3 million, 20.2% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 39.4 million).

Increased activity in the Aviation & Defence customer segment led to a first visible contribution to revenue in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue in this strategically important business segment rose to EUR 0.8 million, up from EUR 0.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from automotive and industrial customers rose by around 18% — significantly stronger than the overall market.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The order backlog stood at EUR 211.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 194.1 million). Of this amount, EUR 125.3 million relates to deliveries in the period from April to December 2026.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.5 million). Thanks to ongoing cost-saving measures, operating costs were reduced for the second year running. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -2.8 million). Consolidated profit stood at EUR -2.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -3.8 million).

Equity stood at EUR 24.3 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2025: EUR 26.7 million). Net debt amounted to EUR 2.5 million (31 December 2025: net liquidity of EUR 4.2 million).

Wer­bung Wer­bung



Forecast for 2026

Management continues to stand by the expectations for the key financial figures for the 2026 financial year published in the 2025 Annual Report on 27 April 2026.

However, the market environment remains challenging. In particular, the ongoing trend of rising material prices and the worsening situation in the procurement markets against a backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainties are undermining planning certainty.

A further key focus therefore remains on ensuring the availability of materials and passing on cost increases to customers. These measures are essential prerequisites for achieving the targeted earnings figures for the 2026 financial year.



The successes in the Aviation & Defence sector are expected to be built upon over the course of the year.

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany, and its close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation & Defence, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr