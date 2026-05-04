EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
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Schweizer Electronic AG: Business performance in the first quarter of 2026
Schramberg, 6 May 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group has started the 2026 financial year with significant revenue growth. Revenue in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 47.3 million, 20.2% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR 39.4 million).
Increased activity in the Aviation & Defence customer segment led to a first visible contribution to revenue in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue in this strategically important business segment rose to EUR 0.8 million, up from EUR 0.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from automotive and industrial customers rose by around 18% — significantly stronger than the overall market.
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The order backlog stood at EUR 211.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 194.1 million). Of this amount, EUR 125.3 million relates to deliveries in the period from April to December 2026.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2025: EUR -1.5 million). Thanks to ongoing cost-saving measures, operating costs were reduced for the second year running. Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -2.8 million). Consolidated profit stood at EUR -2.7 million (Q1 2025: EUR -3.8 million).
Equity stood at EUR 24.3 million at the end of the quarter (31 December 2025: EUR 26.7 million). Net debt amounted to EUR 2.5 million (31 December 2025: net liquidity of EUR 4.2 million).
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However, the market environment remains challenging. In particular, the ongoing trend of rising material prices and the worsening situation in the procurement markets against a backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainties are undermining planning certainty.
A further key focus therefore remains on ensuring the availability of materials and passing on cost increases to customers. These measures are essential prerequisites for achieving the targeted earnings figures for the 2026 financial year.
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
For further information please contact:
06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2322054
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322054 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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