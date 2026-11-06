EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter
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EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
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SCHWEIZER continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter
Schramberg, 6 November 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group continued to see strong demand for its printed circuit board solutions in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake rose by 41.2% compared with the same period last year to €228.6 million. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.6.
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The order book also showed a clearly positive trend. As at 30 September 2026, it reached a new high of €282.6 million, representing a 45.6% increase on the figure at the end of 2025. The high order book underscores the continued strong demand and provides an excellent foundation for further business development.
Revenue rose by 9.7% to €139.9 million in the first nine months. Positive growth momentum came in particular from sectors outside the automotive sector (notably industry, medical, aviation and defence). Revenue from these sectors rose by over 50% to €31.3 million.
In line with the revenue trend, SCHWEIZER significantly improved its earnings position. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €3.5 million, compared with -0.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year. The adjustment relates to restructuring costs of €0.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 2.5%.
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The positive earnings trend continued in the third quarter. SCHWEIZER achieved an EBITDA of €2.9 million and a positive operating profit (EBIT) of €1.6 million. Net profit for the period also turned positive in the third quarter, amounting to +0.8 million euros. This marked the turnaround in the third quarter and underlined the ongoing improvement in business performance.
Based on business performance in the first nine months, SCHWEIZER is refining its forecast for the full year 2026. The company now expects consolidated turnover of between 175 and 185 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of between 4 and 6 million euros. Positive effects are still expected from the product mix and product profitability. At the same time, the situation regarding the availability and price of supplier materials remains fragile.
Explanations of the financial indicators used are available on the company’s website at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/unternehmenskennzahlen/erlaeuterung-kennzahlen
About SCHWEIZER
Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are traded on other German trading venues (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).
For further information, please contact:
06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-399
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900X0OMB39EW0OC11
|EQS News ID:
|2429668
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2429668 06.11.2026 CET/CEST
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