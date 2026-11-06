EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Schweizer Electronic AG continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter



06.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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SCHWEIZER continues on its growth trajectory and achieves a turnaround in earnings in the third quarter

Order book reaches a new high of €282.6 million

Revenue after nine months rises by 9.7% to €139.9 million

Profit turnaround in the third quarter – EBIT and profit return to positive territory

Schramberg, 6 November 2026 – The SCHWEIZER Group continued to see strong demand for its printed circuit board solutions in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake rose by 41.2% compared with the same period last year to €228.6 million. The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.6.

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The order book also showed a clearly positive trend. As at 30 September 2026, it reached a new high of €282.6 million, representing a 45.6% increase on the figure at the end of 2025. The high order book underscores the continued strong demand and provides an excellent foundation for further business development.

Revenue rose by 9.7% to €139.9 million in the first nine months. Positive growth momentum came in particular from sectors outside the automotive sector (notably industry, medical, aviation and defence). Revenue from these sectors rose by over 50% to €31.3 million.

In line with the revenue trend, SCHWEIZER significantly improved its earnings position. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached €3.5 million, compared with -0.5 million euros in the same period of the previous year. The adjustment relates to restructuring costs of €0.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 2.5%.

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The positive earnings trend continued in the third quarter. SCHWEIZER achieved an EBITDA of €2.9 million and a positive operating profit (EBIT) of €1.6 million. Net profit for the period also turned positive in the third quarter, amounting to +0.8 million euros. This marked the turnaround in the third quarter and underlined the ongoing improvement in business performance.

Based on business performance in the first nine months, SCHWEIZER is refining its forecast for the full year 2026. The company now expects consolidated turnover of between 175 and 185 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of between 4 and 6 million euros. Positive effects are still expected from the product mix and product profitability. At the same time, the situation regarding the availability and price of supplier materials remains fragile.



Further information on business performance and the forecast is available at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.

Explanations of the financial indicators used are available on the company’s website at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/unternehmenskennzahlen/erlaeuterung-kennzahlen

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG is synonymous with cutting-edge technology and expert consultancy in the printed circuit board industry. With its state-of-the-art production facility in Schramberg and through close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER offers bespoke printed circuit board and embedding solutions. The company’s innovative printed circuit board technologies are used in demanding applications across the automotive, aviation & defence, industry & medical, and communications & computing sectors. They are characterised by high quality and energy- and resource-efficient properties.

Founded in 1849 by Christoph Schweizer, the company is listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are traded on other German trading venues (ticker symbol: SCE; ISIN: DE0005156236).

For further information, please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

Email:elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

Visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Photos: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr