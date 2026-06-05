EQS-News: secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share



08.06.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





secunet Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items and a dividend payment of €2.58 per share

- Shareholders relieve the Management Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority.

- CEO Marc-Julian Siewert looks back on a successful 2025 fiscal year.

- Authorized capital approved to secure future growth options.

- The Management Board emphasizes the excellent market positioning for the coming years.

Essen, 8 June 2026 – The shareholders of secunet Security Networks AG approved all proposals of the Management Board with a strong majority at the ordinary Annual General Meeting held today in Essen. The solid foundation presented by Germany’s leading cybersecurity partner and its strategic future course received broad support from investors.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Successful 2025 fiscal year as a basis

In his report, secunet’s Chief Executive Officer Marc-Julian Siewert reflected on a successful 2025 fiscal year. The company further consolidated its position as market leader for high-quality IT-security solutions in day-to-day and critical missions. “We finished the past year with a record result and were able to achieve our targets in the upper range of expectations. Successful projects such as the launch of our EES portfolio for border control or equipping the NATO headquarters with communication solutions demonstrate our strong market positioning. We continued the positive development of the last year into the first quarter of 2026,” said Marc-Julian Siewert. “The strong order intake shows the high demand for our core technologies. This excellent performance provides the ideal foundation for our ambitious growth course in the coming years.”

Attractive dividend and authorized capital

As a sign of operational strength, the General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of €2.58 per eligible share, allowing shareholders to participate again in the company’s success of the past year.

To remain agile in responding to market opportunities, shareholders also approved, with a large majority, the creation of authorized capital. This measure considerably expands the company’s financial flexibility, enabling the Management Board to raise equity for strategic investments, technological developments, or potential acquisitions when needed.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Excellent growth prospects

The tense geopolitical situation and the intensifying threat landscape in cybersecurity increase worldwide demand for sovereign and certified security architectures. In his speech, Marc-Julian Siewert therefore highlighted the company’s strategic orientation: “With today’s resolutions and our full innovation pipeline, we are excellently positioned for the rising global demand in our industry. The ongoing digitalization of the public sector, the growing protection needs of critical infrastructures and the increasing use of artificial intelligence offer us outstanding growth prospects for the coming years. We are strengthening partnerships with technology leaders: together with HPE and NVIDIA we deliver turn-key AI-solutions for highly confidential data. At the same time, we are developing, together with INNOSYSTECin Germany, a sovereign data-integration and analytics platform for police and security authorities. In this way we increase the operational capability of national security organizations, strengthen Europe’s resilience and use the current dynamics to further expand our market leadership. In the coming months, we will intensify our ambitions and announce additional partnerships soon.”

In addition to the profit distribution and the creation of authorized capital, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 fiscal year were discharged with a clear majority.

Detailed voting results of the General Meeting are available on www.secunet.com under Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting.

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +492015454-3937

E-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet – Protecting Digital Infrastructures

secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company. In an increasingly connected world, the company’s combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in areas with unique security requirements – such as cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitisation projects and advance their digital transformation.

Over 1,000 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet’s customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The company was established in 1997 and is in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.