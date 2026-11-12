EQS-News: secunet continues on its growth trajectory – revenue and order intake rise significantly

EQS-News: secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

secunet continues on its growth trajectory – revenue and order intake rise significantly



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





secunet continues on its growth trajectory – revenue and order intake rise significantly

Order intake rises by 25.0% to €392.5 million (9M 2025: €313.9 million)

Group revenue increases by 19.3% to €339.8 million (9M 2025: €284.8 million)

Public Sector revenue rises by 29.2% to €322.2 million (9M 2025: €249.3 million)

Growth investments in the development and transformation of the organization

EBITDA of €38.8 million (9M 2025: €39.2 million) and EBIT of €22.9 million (9M 2025: €24.9 million), thus slightly below the previous year’s figures

Outlook for 2026 confirmed

Essen, 12 November 2026: secunet Security Networks AG (SDAX: YSN) is continuing its dynamic growth trajectory in the third quarter of the current financial year and has recorded significant increases in revenue and order intake after nine months. At the same time, the operating result reflects the strategic investments in the company’s future.

Werbung

In the first nine months, consolidated revenue rose by 19.3% to €339.8 million (9M 2025: €284.8 million). The strong revenue performance was driven primarily by the Public Sector segment. In the first nine months of 2026, revenue in this segment rose by 29.2% year-on-year to €322.2 million (9M 2025: €249.3 million). The segment’s share of consolidated revenue thus rose to 94.8% (9M 2025: 87.5%). The main driver of this development was the Defence & Space division, which achieved revenue growth in the mid double-digit percentage range. The Homeland Security division showed a similarly dynamic performance, benefiting from strong demand from security authorities for border control systems across Europe. Business with public authorities and ministries in the Public Authorities division grew significantly, particularly in the third quarter, and thus also recorded double-digit growth over the nine-month period. The Business Sector segment, with revenue of €17.7 million, was significantly below the previous year’s figure (9M 2025: €35.5 million). The decline is primarily attributable to weaker overall demand from the healthcare sector. In addition, demand has also fallen in some industrial sectors.

Strategic investments in transformation

In order to meet the persistently high demand and lay the foundations for the next stages of growth, secunet has made substantial investments in the development and strengthening of its organization during the current financial year. The company is utilizing its strong operational capabilities to drive the Group’s structural transformation forward at a rapid pace. As a result, operating profit (EBITDA) fell slightly by 1.0% to €38.8 million in the reporting period (9M 2025: €39.2 million). EBIT also fell temporarily to €22.9 million (9M 2025: €24.9 million).

“A nearly 20% increase in revenue clearly demonstrates the enduring appeal of our products. To build on this strong market position in the long term, we are currently making strategic investments in our capacity and in the transformation of the company,” says Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of secunet. “We accept that these deliberate investments in the future will temporarily affect our current results, in line with our long-term strategy. We are investing today in secunet’s foundations to ensure sustainable and profitable growth in the years to come.”

Werbung

Order intake and order book

The secunet Group’s order situation also developed positively in the first nine months of 2026. Order intake for the reporting period stood at €392.5 million, representing an increase of 25.0% compared with the same period last year (9M 2025: €313.9 million). This is primarily due to strong demand from the Public Authorities division, which accounted for half of total order intake. However, the Defence & Space and Homeland Security divisions also managed to significantly expand their volumes. The book-to-bill ratio thus rose to 1.2x in the reporting period (9M 2025: 1.1x).

The order book increased by 18.4% to €330.2 million as at 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: €278.9 million).

Full-year outlook confirmed

For 2026, the Executive Board retains its outlook of an increase in consolidated revenue to between 460 and 500 million euros. Following the publication of the half-year results in August 2026, the Executive Board specified the revenue guidance to a figure at the upper end of the range and continues to confirm this expectation. With regard to earnings, due to ongoing investment in product development and the further development of the organization as part of the growth strategy, the guidance remains unchanged at an EBIT of between 53 and 58 million euros and an EBITDA of between 76 and 84 million euros by the end of the year.

The full interim report as of 30 September 2026 is now available at www.secunet.com in the Investor Relations section.

Key figures



(in million euros) 9M 2026 9M 2025 +/- Q3 2026 Q3 2025 +/- Order intake 392.5 313.9 25.0% 105.1 152.8 -31.2% Revenue 339.8 284.8 19.3% 135.2 113.1 19.5% EBITDA 38.8 39.2 -1.0% 19.6 22.5 -12.9% EBIT 22.9 24.9 -7.8% 14.3 17.7 -19.2% Net profit 15.4 17.2 -10.1% 9.6 12.2 -21.3%

Contact secunet

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 201 5454-3937

Email: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet – Technology partner for Europe’s digital sovereignty

secunet is Germany’s leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany. With highly secure products such as SINA, sovereign cloud platforms, AI technologies, and specialized consulting services, secunet protects IT infrastructures, data, applications, and digital identities. In this way, secunet provides the foundation for the digital freedom to operate for public authorities, businesses and critical infrastructure.

More than 1,300 employees combine in-house technology development, many years of highsecurity expertise, and a deep understanding of areas with the highest security requirements. From the edge to the cloud, from smartphones to satellites, secunet makes a key contribution to the digital sovereignty of Germany and Europe. secunet Security Networks AG was founded in 1997 and is listed on the German SDAX. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of 458.8 million euros.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com