EQS-News: Semperit continues profitable growth path in Q1-3 2026

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Semperit continues profitable growth path in Q1-3 2026



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Semperit continues profitable growth path in Q1-3 2026

Revenue increased to EUR 525.9 million (+8.8%)

EBITDA improved to EUR 94.3 million (+81.2%)

Operational strength across both divisions reflected in an EBITDA margin of 17.9%

Earnings after tax of EUR 27.1 million clearly in the black

Free cash flow increased to EUR 41.0 million (+84.1%)

Vienna, November 12, 2026 – The Semperit Group continued its growth trajectory in 2026: with revenue up 8.8% to EUR 525.9 million, EBITDA rose 81.2% to EUR 94.3 million. The third quarter outperformed the first but, as expected, fell short of the strong second quarter of 2026. Both divisions contributed to the increase in the EBITDA margin to 17.9% (1-9/2025: 10.8%) through their operating performance. Earnings after tax turned positive compared to the previous year, reaching EUR 27.1 million. Considering the strong earnings performance, with operating EBITDA (excluding project costs) of EUR 98.0 million, Semperit raised its earnings forecast for the full year 2026 to approximately EUR 115 million in October.

“Our operating performance in the first nine months reflects the progress we have made in terms of capacity utilization, costs and efficiency,” says Semperit CEO Manfred Stanek regarding the company’s performance so far in 2026. “We plan to continue on this path as we head into the final stretch of the year and remain focused on our priorities: customer focus, operational excellence, innovation and efficiency. We are confident about the full year, even though the market environment remains challenging and developments in the coming weeks will still play an important role.”

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Semperit CFO Richard Kelsey, who has been a member of the Executive Board since early November: “Semperit stands on a very solid financial foundation, which gives us the flexibility to invest strategically in growth and capitalize on attractive opportunities. My goal is to support sustainable value creation over the long term.”

As of the reporting date, Semperit had a very robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 50.6% (December 31, 2025: 48.5%) and a conservative debt ratio – measured as net financial debt to EBITDA – of 0.6x (December 31, 2025: 1.2x). Liquidity reserves rose to EUR 107.2 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 94.8 million).

Free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 41.0 million (Q1-3/2025: EUR 22.3 million). This gives Semperit a strong financial foundation for the next phase of growth.

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Outlook

Semperit’s business performance in the first nine months of 2026 underscores the company’s return to its projected growth trajectory. For the full year 2026, revenue is expected to increase by approximately 5% compared with the previous year. Back in October, the forecast for operating EBITDA (excluding oneERP project costs of approximately EUR 5 million) was raised to approximately EUR 115 million. This forecast is currently at the upper end of the expected earnings range and assumes corresponding business performance in the final quarter. In addition, one-time expenses related to the change in the finance department must be taken into account.

Earnings performance in detail

The Semperit Group, which focuses on industrial customers through its two divisions Semperit Industrial Applications (SIA) and Semperit Engineered Applications (SEA), generated revenue of EUR 525.9 million (+8.8%) in the first three quarters of 2026.

The SIA Division, which encompasses hoses and profiles, increased revenue by 7.5% to EUR 216.2 million and EBITDA by 57.5% to EUR 59.3 million, resulting in a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin to 27.4% (previous year: 18.7%). The SEA Division (Form, Belting and LSR), which had been primarily impacted by customer project delays in the same period of the previous year, posted a 9.7% increase in revenue to EUR 309.7 million. EBITDA increased by 78.1% to EUR 46.8 million, significantly improving the division’s EBITDA margin to 15.1% (previous year: 9.3%).

Inventory changes of the Company’s own products amounted to 13.1 million EUR (previous year: 9.4 million EUR). This primarily reflects the increase in inventory over the course of the year in preparation for higher volumes, as well as seasonal pre-production effects. Other operating income totaling EUR 11.3 million (previous year: EUR 6.9 million) includes EUR 3.4 million in one-time insurance proceeds related to the previous year’s flood damage at the site in Thailand. Total expenses rose slightly by 2.0% to EUR 458.5 million (previous year: EUR 449.6 million). Cost of materials (including energy and purchased services) amounted to EUR 224.0 million (previous year: EUR 215.5 million), of which EUR 3.3 million was passed on to the buyer of the medical business under the shared-use agreement for premises. Personnel expenses, at EUR 169.2 million, were slightly higher than the previous year’s level (previous year: EUR 166.5 million), primarily due to higher capacity utilization compared with the previous year. Other operating expenses, at EUR 65.3 million, were 3.4% below the previous year’s figure (EUR 67.6 million).

EBITDA thus increased by 81.2% to EUR 94.3 million (previous year: EUR 52.0 million). Therefore, the EBITDA margin rose to 17.9% (previous year: 10.8%). Operating EBITDA (excluding project costs for the Group-wide digital transformation project oneERP) amounted to EUR 98.0 million (previous year: EUR 55.6 million), and the margin to 18.6% (previous year: 11.5%). EBITDA was adjusted for effects recognized in income related to the Group’s lead project for digital transformation amounting to EUR 3.7 million (prior year: EUR 3.5 million).

Regular depreciation and amortization remained stable at EUR 37.4 million (previous year: EUR 36.9 million). The planned disposal of assets and liabilities that are no longer part of the core business – and their subsequent classification as “held for sale” – resulted in a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of EUR 9.0 million in the third quarter of 2026. This charge relates to the SEA segment.

EBIT multiplied to EUR 47.8 million (previous year: EUR 11.8 million). The financial result improved to EUR -8.9 million (previous year: EUR -15.4 million), which was primarily due to an improved result from foreign exchange differences, as the prior-year period had been weighed down by negative currency effects – primarily related to the weakness of the U.S. dollar. In addition, financing expenses decreased as a result of lower financial liabilities.

Tax expenses increased to EUR 11.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.8 million). Earnings after tax turned significantly positive to EUR 27.1 million (previous year: EUR -8.4 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.32 (previous year: EUR -0.41).

Overview of the key financial figures of the first nine months of 2026

Key figures of the Semperit Group, in EUR million 1-9 2026 Change 1-9 2025 Revenue 525.9 +8.8 % 483.4 Operating EBITDA1 98.0 +76.3 % 55.6 Operating EBITDA margin1 18.6 % +7.1 PP 11.5 % EBITDA 94.3 +81.2 % 52.0 EBITDA margin 17.9 % +7.2 PP 10.8 % EBIT 47.8 >100 % 11.8 EBIT margin 9.1 % +6.7 PP 2.4 % Earnings after tax 27.1 n/a –8.4 Earnings per share (EPS), in EUR 1.32 n/a –0.41 Free cash flow before the sale of companies 41.0 +84.1 % 22.3

¹ Operating EBITDA: before project expenses for the digital transformation project oneERP (1-9 2026: EUR -3.7 million; 1-9 2025: EUR -3.5 million).

Balance sheet key figures, in EUR million 09/30/2026 Change 12/31/2025 Total assets 874.4 +2.0 % 857.1 Equity 442.8 +6.5 % 415.7 Equity ratio 50.6 % +2.1 PP 48.5 % Net Financial Debt (+) 75.0 –18.5 % 92.0

Segment key figures, in EUR million 1-9 2026 Change 1-9 2025 Division Semperit Industrial Applications Revenue 216.2 +7.5 % 201.2 EBITDA 59.3 +57.5 % 37.7 EBIT 45.1 85.4 % 24.3 Division Semperit Engineered Applications Revenue 309.7 +9.7 % 282.2 EBITDA 46.8 78.1 % 26.3 EBIT 15.8 >100 % 0.5

For further details please see the Semperit Group’s report on the first three quarters of 2026: https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/

Got any questions:

Bettina Schragl

Director Communications and Capital Markets/Spokeswoman

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com



About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 15 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.