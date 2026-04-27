DAX24.292 +1,4%Est505.882 ±0,0%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto10,08 +2,8%Nas25.114 +0,9%Bitcoin68.111 +1,7%Euro1,1733 -0,1%Öl107,2 -1,8%Gold4.613 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Amazon 906866 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 NEL ASA A0B733 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F BASF BASF11 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Autozölle dürften VW & Co. belasten - Berkshire Hathaway setzt mehr um -- GameStop will wohl eBay übernehmen -- E.ON, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Merck im Fokus
Top News
Walmart, Coca-Cola & Co.: Die Top-Dividendenaktien der Wall Street-Analysten für 2026 Walmart, Coca-Cola & Co.: Die Top-Dividendenaktien der Wall Street-Analysten für 2026
Ausblick: Lucid Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor Ausblick: Lucid Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published

04.05.26 07:59 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Semperit AG Holding
14,85 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Statement
Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published

04.05.2026 / 07:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published


Vienna, May 4, 2026 – In a statement released today, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding addresses what they consider to be the key arguments for and against accepting the voluntary take-over offer made by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH. The aim is to provide shareholders with a framework to guide their individual decision-making. The Executive Board refrains from making a definitive recommendation regarding whether to accept or reject the offer. The Supervisory Board concurs with this statement.

Among the factors considered in the decision to accept the offer is the fact that the offer price of EUR 15.00 per share represents a premium of 25.2% over the unaffected closing share price as of 17 March 2026 (prior to the announcement of the offer). In addition, the offer price is above historical average prices and allows for the sale of the shares regardless of current market liquidity.

Arguments against accepting the offer include the fact that the offer price is below the carrying amount per share of EUR 20.20 per share as well as below current analyst estimates of up to EUR 22.00 per share, and thus does not reflect the full medium- to long-term potential for value appreciation. Furthermore, by accepting the offer, shareholders forgo potential future earnings opportunities.

Whether the offer is advantageous for a shareholder depends on the individual circumstances, particularly the purchase price, investment horizon, liquidity needs and tax considerations. In addition, the future performance of the company, developments in the general capital market environment and other external factors, must be taken into account. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board therefore recommend that shareholders also give due consideration to their individual tax and financial circumstances before making a decision and, if necessary, seek expert advice.

For further details on the takeover offer by B&C Österreich GmbH, as well as the full statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, please visit https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/takeover-offer/.

 

 

Got any questions?

Bettina Schragl
 
Director Communications and Capital Markets
+43 676 8715 8257
bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com
www.semperitgroup.com
www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag
 		  

 

 

 

About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engi-neered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.

 


04.05.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Semperit AG Holding
Am Belvedere 10
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 676 8715 8257
E-mail: investor@semperitgroup.com
Internet: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2320024

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320024  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Semperit AG Holding

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Semperit AG Holding

DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2012Semperit kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011Semperit kaufenErste Bank AG
09.11.2011Semperit buyUniCredit Research
28.09.2011Semperit buyErste Group Bank
09.08.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.05.2012Semperit kaufenErste Bank AG
18.11.2011Semperit kaufenErste Bank AG
09.11.2011Semperit buyUniCredit Research
28.09.2011Semperit buyErste Group Bank
28.06.2011Semperit kaufenRaiffeisen Centrobank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.08.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
04.08.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
24.05.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
11.05.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
05.05.2011Semperit holdUniCredit Research
DatumRatingAnalyst

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Semperit AG Holding nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen