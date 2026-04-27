EQS-News: Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Statement

Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published



04.05.2026 / 07:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Semperit: Statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board on the B&C takeover bid have been published



Vienna, May 4, 2026 – In a statement released today, the Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding addresses what they consider to be the key arguments for and against accepting the voluntary take-over offer made by B&C Holding Österreich GmbH. The aim is to provide shareholders with a framework to guide their individual decision-making. The Executive Board refrains from making a definitive recommendation regarding whether to accept or reject the offer. The Supervisory Board concurs with this statement.

Among the factors considered in the decision to accept the offer is the fact that the offer price of EUR 15.00 per share represents a premium of 25.2% over the unaffected closing share price as of 17 March 2026 (prior to the announcement of the offer). In addition, the offer price is above historical average prices and allows for the sale of the shares regardless of current market liquidity.

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Arguments against accepting the offer include the fact that the offer price is below the carrying amount per share of EUR 20.20 per share as well as below current analyst estimates of up to EUR 22.00 per share, and thus does not reflect the full medium- to long-term potential for value appreciation. Furthermore, by accepting the offer, shareholders forgo potential future earnings opportunities.

Whether the offer is advantageous for a shareholder depends on the individual circumstances, particularly the purchase price, investment horizon, liquidity needs and tax considerations. In addition, the future performance of the company, developments in the general capital market environment and other external factors, must be taken into account. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board therefore recommend that shareholders also give due consideration to their individual tax and financial circumstances before making a decision and, if necessary, seek expert advice.

For further details on the takeover offer by B&C Österreich GmbH, as well as the full statements from the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, please visit https://www.semperitgroup.com/investor-relations/takeover-offer/.

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Got any questions?

Bettina Schragl



Director Communications and Capital Markets

+43 676 8715 8257

bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag



About Semperit

The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engi-neered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million.