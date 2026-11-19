EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Study

Sempora study confirms: Shop Apotheke is consumers’ first choice and leads in perceived healthcare expertise.



19.11.2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST

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Sevenum, the Netherlands, November 19, 2026 – Shop Apotheke, part of Redcare Pharmacy, Europe’s leading online pharmacy, ranks first in two categories in the latest “Sempora OTC and Pharmacy Market Study 2026”: consumer preference for purchasing over-the-counter (OTC) medications and perceived healthcare expertise. The results underscore the online pharmacy’s strong position in the German market.

For the study, market research company Sempora Consulting surveyed 1,010 consumers in Germany. When asked which provider they would be most likely to choose when purchasing OTC medications online, respondents ranked Shop Apotheke first – ahead of other well-known online pharmacies as well as drugstore chains and online retailers. Shop Apotheke also clearly leads the ranking when it comes to perceived healthcare expertise.

High brand awareness and strong trust in pharmaceutical expertise.

The study also confirms Shop Apotheke’s high level of brand awareness: 83% of respondents are familiar with the online pharmacy, an increase of eight percentage points compared to the previous year. This makes Shop Apotheke the most recognized online pharmacy among the providers surveyed.

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When choosing an online pharmacy, consumers place particular importance on product availability, competitive prices and fast delivery. At the same time, Shop Apotheke’s leading position in perceived healthcare expertise highlights the importance of pharmaceutical expertise in shaping consumers’ perception of the brand.

Growing customer base and high customer satisfaction.

The positive perception of the local brand is accompanied by continued growth in Redcare Pharmacy’s customer base. At the end of September 2026, the company served 15.2 million active customers across Europe, an increase of 11% year over year. In the third quarter alone, approximately 500,000 active customers were added. Customer satisfaction also remains high, with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76 reflecting customers’ willingness to recommend the company.

“The results show that consumers value both easy digital access to healthcare and pharmaceutical expertise and reliability. We are particularly pleased that Shop Apotheke ranks first in both categories. Our ambition is to make access to medications and healthcare products as easy as possible while consistently upholding our pharmaceutical responsibility,” comments Peter Schmid von Linstow, CEO at Redcare Pharmacy.

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About Redcare Pharmacy.

Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V., with EUR 2.9B in revenues in 2025, is the leading online pharmacy in Europe and active in seven countries (Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Redcare Pharmacy offers its over 15 million active customers more than 500,000 different healthcare-related products. Besides OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, operating as a true one-stop pharmacy. As the pharmacy of the future, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical services for its customers – with pharmaceutical safety always being the top priority. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, since 2016 and is part of the SDAX.