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EQS-News: Several new contracts strengthen FORTEC Group’s position in the defense sector

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EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Several new contracts strengthen FORTEC Group’s position in the defense sector

21.10.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Several new contracts strengthen FORTEC Group’s position in the defense sector

  • Data Visualization: multi-year defense contracts worth several million euros
  • Power Supplies: major defense contract in the lower single-digit millions (USD) range
  • Revenue contributions starting in fiscal year 2026/2027

Germering, 21 October 2026 – FORTEC Group, a leading provider of solutions in the fields of data visualization and power supplies, has secured a number of new contracts in the defense sector, thereby expanding and strengthening its position in this dynamic market.

Werbung

In detail, FORTEC Benelux, the Dutch subsidiary of FORTEC AG, has won two significant multi-year contracts with a combined value of several million euros with customers in the defense industry. The agreements cover the development, qualification, and series supply of customized display solutions designed to meet demanding military and environmental requirements.

Revenue contributions are expected to begin in the current fiscal year 2026/2027 and continue over the coming years, providing a solid foundation for sustainable business growth.

FORTEC Benelux, headquartered in Oosterhout, the Netherlands, specializes in industrial display solutions for challenging operating environments, particularly maritime applications. A key competitive advantage is FORTEC Benelux’s ability to develop and qualify customer-specific display solutions in-house. To execute the projects, the company will collaborate closely with FORTEC Integrated, leveraging complementary expertise in display and embedded computing technologies. This cooperation highlights the strength of the FORTEC Group’s integrated capabilities and its ability to deliver comprehensive solutions for demanding applications.

Werbung

Moreover, FORTEC Power has secured a major contract in the defense sector within the power supply segment. The contract is in the low single-digit millions (USD), although revenue from this contract will not be recognized until calendar year 2028 (and thus in FORTEC Group‘s fiscal years 2027/2028 and 2028/2029).

The new contracts mark an important milestone in expanding the presence of the FORTEC Group in the defense sector, which is becoming an increasingly significant strategic growth market.

“Against the backdrop of increasing European defense investments, we see substantial opportunities for further growth in this market. The newly awarded contracts demonstrate the technological competence of the FORTEC Group, strengthen our position within the European defense supply chain, and support our strategy of expanding into attractive, high-value market segments,” comments Michael Spatny, COO of FORTEC AG.

 

 

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the fields of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group now offers customised developments and complete system designs. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft has acted as a holding company responsible for managing the affiliated companies, the Group’s strategy and key aspects of administration. The FORTEC Group has sites in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the Czech Republic and Egypt.

 


21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900NG5C03XEKUA646
EQS News ID: 2419504

 
End of News EQS News Service

2419504  21.10.2026 CET/CEST

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