EQS-News: SFC Energy AG demonstrates innovative power solutions for military vehicle platforms at Eurosatory
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EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
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SFC Energy AG demonstrates innovative power solutions for military vehicle platforms at Eurosatory
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 16 June 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, and General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of military land vehicle systems and a business unit of General Dynamics, are demonstrating hybrid power solutions for armoured vehicle applications at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.
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The objective of the collaboration is to complement existing vehicle solutions with innovative energy systems and to facilitate the integration of high-performance, efficient and low-signature energy solutions into both existing and future platform architectures. In addition, SFC and GDELS intend to leverage operational insights for the further development of future energy architectures in order to efficiently address the increasing energy requirements of modern military systems in mission-critical environments.
The relevance of such technologies is reflected in the growing demand from armed forces worldwide for resilient and decentralised power supply solutions for mission-critical applications. Current procurement programs and operational requirements highlight the need for reliable and combat-proven power solutions capable of ensuring high availability even under demanding operational conditions. This demand is underscored by SFC’s recent major order for the delivery of hybrid power solutions for military and civilian deployment scenarios in Ukraine. Operational experience gained through such projects regarding performance, reliability and mission requirements will contribute to the joint evaluation of future platform solutions.
A key focus of the collaboration is the assessment of low-signature fuel cell technologies for “Silent Watch” and “Silent Operation” applications. By supplying electrical power without the continuous operation of the vehicle’s main engine, these solutions can significantly reduce fuel consumption, acoustic and thermal signatures, as well as logistical burdens. At the same time, they enable extended mission endurance, enhanced operational flexibility and more efficient use of available resources.
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The collaboration is being demonstrated at Eurosatory 2026 through a GDELS PANDUR vehicle equipped with SFC’s EMILY 3000 fuel cell system, highlighting the potential of efficient and low-signature power generation for modern military platforms.
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “As the leading international trade fair for defense and security solutions, Eurosatory provides the ideal setting to demonstrate our technology and capabilities. Modern armed forces require high-performance, efficient and low-signature energy solutions to reliably meet the growing energy demands of their systems. The high demand for combat-proven fuel cell systems confirms the relevance of our technology in operational use. Together with GDELS, we aim to evaluate innovative fuel cell technologies at an early stage within a platform context and thus accelerate the further development of future-proof military energy architectures.”
At Eurosatory, taking place from 15 to 19 June, SFC will be exhibiting its range of hybrid energy supply systems at booth GH 304 in Hall 6. The GDELS PANDUR vehicle can be viewed in the outdoor area, ExtPe6a – A170.
For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.
Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.
SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
www.sfc.com
16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346210
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346210 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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