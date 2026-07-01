EQS-News: SFC Energy AG expands technology and solutions portfolio through acquisition of key assets from Siqens

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy AG expands technology and solutions portfolio through acquisition of key assets from Siqens



02.07.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG expands technology and solutions portfolio through acquisition of key assets from Siqens

Expansion of technology and IP portfolio through complementary methanol reformer fuel cell technology

Acquisition of key intangible assets and established customer relationships

Closes previous gap between direct methanol and hydrogen fuel cell systems, unlocking additional market and customer potential in the 1 to 5 kW power range

Expands customer opportunities across defense, civil and public security, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, traffic technology, and the oil and gas industry

Siqens’ team of experts strengthens SFC

Purchase price in the upper six-digit euro range

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 2 July 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, signed an agreement yesterday to acquire key assets of Siqens GmbH. The acquisition is being carried out as part of the insolvency proceedings of Siqens GmbH, which were officially opened on 1 July 2026. Through the transaction, SFC expands its technology and solutions portfolio with patented methanol reformer fuel cell technology, thereby closing the existing gap between its proven direct methanol fuel cells in the sub-1 kW power range and hydrogen fuel cell systems above 5 kW.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The reformer technology enables access to methanol-based applications with higher power requirements in the 1 to 5 kW range. This creates the foundation for SFC to offer an even broader portfolio of scalable hybrid power solutions from a single source while addressing additional customer segments in the decentralised energy sector. At the same time, SFC further strengthens its offering in the Group's growing core target markets, including defense, civil and public security, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, traffic technology, and the oil and gas industry. In particular, methanol reformer fuel cells offer significant advantages in applications where gaseous hydrogen cannot be deployed, or can only be deployed to a limited extent, due to infrastructure, logistical or regulatory constraints. The use of liquid methanol as an energy carrier simplifies transport, storage, and fuel supply. In addition, the technology opens up opportunities in applications where diesel generators are expected to be increasingly replaced for tactical, economic or sustainability reasons.

The transaction includes, in particular, the acquisition of the technology and patent portfolio, trademarks, know-how, established customer relationships, and other key intangible assets. In addition, SFC will retain selected employees and continue operating the Munich-based development and technology site for the time being. The purchase price is in the upper six-digit euro range.

Furthermore, SFC expects to realise synergies through the integration of the acquired technology and patent portfolio, including economies of scale in procurement, manufacturing and product development, as well as international commercialisation of the solutions through SFC's global sales and service network. Over the longer term, the Company expects to further improve the total cost of ownership for both existing Siqens customers and selected SFC customers, particularly in connection with the EFOY Pro 12000 product family. This is expected to further enhance both the competitiveness and the economic value of the solutions offered to customers.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The acquired electrochemical hydrogen separation ("EHS") technologies further complement SFC's technology portfolio. Their future application will be evaluated as part of the integration process and in line with SFC's long-term corporate strategy. The initial focus of the integration will be on the methanol reformer fuel cell technology.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “With this acquisition, we are strategically closing the gap in our fuel cell portfolio between direct methanol fuel cells and hydrogen fuel cell systems while unlocking additional applications in the 1 to 5 kW power range. The reformer technology is an ideal complement to our existing product portfolio. It will enable us to offer customers efficient and reliable power solutions for higher-power off-grid applications based on a liquid fuel. At the same time, we are adding valuable intellectual property and established customer relationships, while also welcoming a highly qualified team of experts into our company. This transaction represents another important step in executing our growth strategy and underscores our ambition to further strengthen our technology leadership through innovation and targeted complementary acquisitions.”

The transaction will be completed very shortly, in the coming weeks.

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com