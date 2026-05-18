EQS-News: SFC Energy AG secures EUR 2.8 million order from International Security GmbH – accelerated growth in the civilian video surveillance market provides clear visibility for 2026

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG secures EUR 2.8 million order from International Security GmbH – accelerated growth in the civilian video surveillance market provides clear visibility for 2026



20.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG secures EUR 2.8 million order from International Security GmbH – accelerated growth in the civilian video surveillance market provides clear visibility for 2026

Order for EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells to power mobile video surveillance units

Early commitment from International Security GmbH secures 2026 volumes and underscores sustained growth in the security market

Standardized deployment in Video Guard systems highlights scalable, recurring demand for off-grid power solutions

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 20 May 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has received another order from long-standing customer International Security GmbH (ISG). The order, valued at approximately EUR 2.8 million, comprises the supply of EFOY Pro 2800 methanol fuel cells.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The fuel cells will be deployed in ISG’s mobile surveillance units (MSU), marketed under the “Video Guard” brand. These units ensure reliable, autonomous operation of video surveillance systems for construction site monitoring, particularly in off-grid and remote environments.

With its Video Guard solutions, ISG is a leading provider of technical security solutions in Germany, offering comprehensive, nationwide construction site surveillance. Customers benefit from advanced video analytics, tailored security concepts, and highly experienced personnel delivering precise protection for projects of all sizes.

The EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells provide a reliable, low-maintenance and environmentally friendly power supply with reduced emissions and silent operation, making them ideally suited for continuous use in sensitive and remote security applications.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The order reflects ISG’s early commitment to securing supply volumes for 2026 and highlights the continued strong demand for reliable, off-grid power solutions in the rapidly growing civilian security market. It also demonstrates the scalability of SFC’s business model: standardized integration of fuel cells into mobile surveillance units is driving recurring demand and long-term customer relationships. Beyond Germany, the market for mobile, autonomous security solutions is seeing increasing momentum across Europe.

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “Construction site and critical infrastructure security is a rapidly growing market driven by rising demands for safety, efficiency, and digital monitoring. This order from International Security GmbH highlights both the strong market momentum and the increasing relevance of reliable, off-grid power solutions. At the same time, it demonstrates the scalability of our business model and the growing importance of the security segment within our portfolio. We are proud to support Video Guard in expanding its footprint and securing its project pipeline for 2026.”

Jörn Windler, Managing Partner and Founder of International Security GmbH: “With SFC, we have a proven and trusted partner for reliable off-grid power supply. The EFOY Pro fuel cells are a key component of our Video Guard systems, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of our surveillance units. This order secures our growth trajectory and enables us to meet the rising demand for high-performance, autonomous security solutions.”

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



About International Security GmbH – Video Guard

We are the leading German provider of technical security and enable comprehensive construction site surveillance day and night. Benefit from the use of state-of-the-art video analysis technology, a customized security concept and specially trained personnel for your construction sites or major projects.

www.videoguard24.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com



International Security GmbH – Video Guard contact:

Jessica Rumpel

Phone: +49 151 55556095

Email: j.rumpel@videoguard24.de

Web: videoguard24.com