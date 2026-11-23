EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG wins initial order worth CAD 1.7 million from new customer in Canada's energy infrastructure market



23.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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SFC Energy AG wins initial order worth CAD 1.7 million from new customer in Canada's energy infrastructure market

Turnkey deployment of EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cell-based EFOY ProCabinet 4260SX EFOY systems for critical pipeline infrastructure in Western Canada’s oil and gas sector

Fully integrated, standardised solution enabling autonomous off-grid power, remote monitoring and communications

Expands SFC Energy’s presence in North America’s energy infrastructure and oil and gas markets and strengthens positioning in the midstream sector

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 23 November 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, has secured an initial order worth approximately CAD 1.7 million from a leading midstream operator in Western Canada.

Werbung

The order supports a valve expansion project along a major Natural Gas pipeline in Western Canada and highlights the growing demand for autonomous energy solutions for remote and mission-critical infrastructure applications.

The deployment enhances operational resilience, improves monitoring and supports efficient, low-emission operation of critical pipeline infrastructure through a standardised and scalable system architecture.

This first order marks the beginning of a new customer relationship in Canada’s midstream sector and further strengthens SFC Energy’s position in the country's oil and gas and energy infrastructure markets. It underscores the Company’s ability to deliver scalable, integrated, and reliable Clean Energy solutions for mission-critical applications in remote environments.

Werbung

The contract comprises fully integrated, turnkey energy systems based on EFOY Pro 12000 Duo fuel cells installed in EFOY ProCabinet 4260SX outdoor energy systems. The systems provide autonomous off-grid power supply by combining SFC’s direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology with solar charging, battery storage and integrated energy management within a standardised, field-ready platform designed for remote and harsh environments.

In addition, the systems feature integrated SCADAPack RTU-based control and automation functionality as well as satellite communication, enabling continuous remote monitoring, control and data transmission across the pipeline corridor.

Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG: “This initial order reflects the strong demand for reliable, autonomous energy solutions in critical infrastructure applications, particularly within the oil and gas industry. Our EFOY-based platform enables customers to operate remote assets safely and efficiently while reducing operational complexity. We are pleased to support this new customer and see significant potential for growth in the North American energy infrastructure market.“

For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy Group

SFC Energy AG is an international technology leader, providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure.

Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.

Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of more than 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.

SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

www.sfc.com



SFC Energy AG Investor Relations and Press contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Website: sfc.com