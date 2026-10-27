EQS-News: SFC Energy partners with EDGE for advanced energy solutions
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EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
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SFC Energy partners with EDGE for advanced energy solutions
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 27 October 2026 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), an international technology leader providing reliable hybrid energy systems for public security, defense, industry, and critical infrastructure, and EDGE, the United Arab Emirates’ advanced technology and defense group, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop, validate and commercialise advanced power solutions for defense, public security and critical infrastructure applications in the UAE. Within EDGE, the agreement will be executed by Al Fahad Electrical Systems, an EDGE entity specialised in integrated security systems and IT infrastructure.
Together, SFC and EDGE will further develop and integrate existing SFC technologies, including SFC JENNY and SFC EMILY tactical fuel cells, EFOY hybrid power systems, and SFC LAPS-R power supply platforms. These solutions will be customised for advanced security solutions, including high-energy and direct-energy laser applications.
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The first demonstrators are in development, with the partners exploring opportunities for local manufacturing, integration and servicing, as well as export potential within the region.
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “The UAE is making a deliberate, long-term investment in technological sovereignty and modern security infrastructure. EDGE Group brings deep knowledge of the local market with proven systems integration capability. This makes it the natural partner for us. Together with Al Fahad, we will now move our hybrid energy solutions, along with the laser power platform for directed energy systems, into operational service. The proof-of-concept projects will be the first decisive step. Local integration, servicing and manufacturing will then give us a firm foundation to grow in the UAE and regionally. The deepening strategic relationship between Germany and the UAE, most recently reinforced through bilateral engagements at the highest political level, gives all of this further momentum.”
Yousuf Al Antali, CEO of Al Fahad Electrical Systems: “Reliable and resilient power is at the heart of national security. This agreement brings together SFC Energy’s advanced fuel cell technologies with EDGE’s expertise in critical infrastructure protection, creating new capabilities specifically designed for complex environments. By ensuring local integration, validation and manufacturing, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s long-term security and self-sufficiency.”
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As part of EDGE, the Homeland Security cluster is a dynamic collective of entities dedicated to advanced technologies in IT, power, and critical security infrastructure. SFC is a global specialist in the production and sale of hybrid energy systems and fuel cell technology.
For more information on SFC Energy’s Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
Based on its world-leading fuel cell technology, the company develops and manufactures cutting edge hybrid power systems for off grid stationary and mobile applications. SFC Energy’s reliable, cost efficient, and sustainable platforms meet the rapidly growing global demand for resilient, decentralized energy supply in military operations, public security, and surveillance as well as industrial applications. The company also supplies high-precision, energy-saving power management solutions to high-tech companies in the semiconductor equipment, defense, and life science industries.
Headquartered in Brunnthal near Munich, Germany, SFC Energy has subsidiaries in Canada, Denmark, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. With a team of 500 dedicated employees, SFC Energy provides daily support to customers across the globe.
SFC Energy AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been included in the SDAX index since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).
www.sfc.com
With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into seven core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Advanced Sensing, EDGE Commercial, Secure Intelligence Systems, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.
For more information, visit edgegroup.com
27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003HZPSTWYICYA50
|EQS News ID:
|2421792
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2421792 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
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