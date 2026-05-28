EQS-News: Shelly Group Consistently Aligns Global Marketing Organization with Next Phase of International Scaling
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EQS-News: Shelly Group SE
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Shelly Group Consistently Aligns Global Marketing Organization with Next Phase of International Scaling
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Against this backdrop, Georgi Bonev assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective 1 June 2026. In this function, he is responsible for the further development of Shelly’s global marketing strategy, international brand positioning as well as the scaling of the Company’s international go-to-market structures across consumer, retail and professional channels.
At Shelly Group, the focus of Georgi Bonev’s activities will be on the further strengthening of Shelly’s global brand visibility, the continued expansion of the Pro segment, the scaling of international marketing structures and the further enhancement of customer and partner engagement across the Shelly ecosystem. In addition, he will support the further international expansion of the Company and the continued development of scalable global go-to-market processes and structures.
Georgi Bonev brings more than 15 years of international experience in strategic marketing, brand management and commercial leadership within the global consumer electronics and technology industry. Most recently, he served as SEE Marketing Director – Philips TV at TP Vision, where he was responsible for marketing activities across Southeast Europe. Prior to that, Georgi Bonev held senior marketing leadership positions at Lenovo and Samsung Electronics with regional responsibility for numerous Central and Southeast European markets. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive expertise in international product marketing, retail and channel development, consumer engagement and large-scale brand positioning.
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Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.
In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.
Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2338042
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338042 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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