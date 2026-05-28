EQS-News: Shelly Group Consistently Aligns Global Marketing Organization with Next Phase of International Scaling

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Shelly Group Consistently Aligns Global Marketing Organization with Next Phase of International Scaling



02.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Shelly Group Consistently Aligns Global Marketing Organization with Next Phase of International Scaling



Georgi Bonev appointed Chief Marketing Officer with more than 15 years of international marketing and consumer electronics experience from Samsung, Lenovo and TP Vision / Philips TV

Further strengthening of Shelly’s global brand positioning, international go-to-market capabilities and consumer, retail and professional channel development

Additional professionalization of global marketing structures aligned with the next phase of international growth and scaling



Sofia / Munich, 2 June 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, is consistently aligning its global marketing organization with the next phase of international scaling and the further expansion of its global brand and ecosystem strategy.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Against this backdrop, Georgi Bonev assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective 1 June 2026. In this function, he is responsible for the further development of Shelly’s global marketing strategy, international brand positioning as well as the scaling of the Company’s international go-to-market structures across consumer, retail and professional channels.

At Shelly Group, the focus of Georgi Bonev’s activities will be on the further strengthening of Shelly’s global brand visibility, the continued expansion of the Pro segment, the scaling of international marketing structures and the further enhancement of customer and partner engagement across the Shelly ecosystem. In addition, he will support the further international expansion of the Company and the continued development of scalable global go-to-market processes and structures.

Georgi Bonev brings more than 15 years of international experience in strategic marketing, brand management and commercial leadership within the global consumer electronics and technology industry. Most recently, he served as SEE Marketing Director – Philips TV at TP Vision, where he was responsible for marketing activities across Southeast Europe. Prior to that, Georgi Bonev held senior marketing leadership positions at Lenovo and Samsung Electronics with regional responsibility for numerous Central and Southeast European markets. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive expertise in international product marketing, retail and channel development, consumer engagement and large-scale brand positioning.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group SE: “With Georgi Bonev, we are gaining an internationally experienced marketing executive with a strong track record in building and scaling consumer technology brands across multiple international markets. His extensive expertise in strategic marketing, retail and channel development as well as international brand positioning will be highly valuable as we continue to expand Shelly’s global market presence and further strengthen our ecosystem and community approach.”



Georgi Bonev, Chief Marketing Officer of Shelly Group: “Shelly has established a highly differentiated technology and product ecosystem with significant international growth potential. I look forward to further strengthening the global brand positioning, scaling international marketing structures and supporting the continued expansion across consumer, retail and professional channels. Together with the team, our goal will be to further enhance Shelly’s international visibility and support the next phase of global growth.”



About Shelly Group

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



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