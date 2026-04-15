EQS-News: Shelly Group SE publishes 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format

EQS-News: Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group SE publishes 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format



21.04.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group SE publishes 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format



Expansion of sales footprint in key European markets

New product categories broaden addressable markets

Admission to the SDAX expands investor base



Sofia / Munich, 21 April 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, publishes the second edition of its Investors Report for the 2025 financial year in connection with its admission to the SDAX. The report has become an established element of the Company’s capital markets communication, providing international investors with a structured overview of its business model, financial performance, and operational development based on IFRS financials in euros.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Shelly Group looks back on a strong financial year 2025: Group revenue increased by approximately 40% to EUR 149.7 million, while adjusted EBIT rose by 46.7% to EUR 37.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.3%. All regions delivered double-digit growth, underlining the continued international scaling of the business.

Growth was driven by the expansion of the sales organization, increased international market penetration, and a broader product portfolio. In the Professional segment, the network of installers expanded to more than 5,300.

For the 2026 financial year, the Management Board expects Group revenue in the range of EUR 195.0 million to EUR 205.0 million and EBIT between EUR 47.0 million and EUR 52.0 million.



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group SE, said: “The Investors Report is a key component of our capital markets communication, providing transparency on the key drivers of our business model. Building on our expanded sales structure and new product categories, we aim to continue our growth trajectory.”



Investors Report

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Investors Report 2025 is available at: Home > Publications > Financial Results.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems.

In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence.

Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG), and is included in the SDAX.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de