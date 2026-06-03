EQS-News: Shift4 Increases Shareholding in Vectron Systems AG to Over 95%

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Shift4 Increases Shareholding in Vectron Systems AG to Over 95%



03.07.2026 / 13:07 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung

Vectron Systems AG announces that its major shareholder, Arrow HoldCo GmbH, which is wholly owned by the U.S.-based Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), has further increased its stake in the share capital of Vectron Systems AG. Following recent share purchases, Arrow HoldCo GmbH now holds more than 95% of the shares of Vectron Systems AG. Arrow HoldCo GmbH has informed Vectron Systems AG that it intends to carry out a squeeze-out under German stock corporation law in accordance with Sections 327a et seq. AktG and intends to shortly submit a transfer request pursuant to § 327a (1), sentence 1, AktG in order to effect the transfer of the minority shareholders’ shares to itself in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement.

Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

03.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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