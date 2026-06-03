EQS-News: Shift4 Increases Shareholding in Vectron Systems AG to Over 95%
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EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG
/ Key word(s): Squeeze Out
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Vectron Systems AG announces that its major shareholder, Arrow HoldCo GmbH, which is wholly owned by the U.S.-based Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), has further increased its stake in the share capital of Vectron Systems AG. Following recent share purchases, Arrow HoldCo GmbH now holds more than 95% of the shares of Vectron Systems AG. Arrow HoldCo GmbH has informed Vectron Systems AG that it intends to carry out a squeeze-out under German stock corporation law in accordance with Sections 327a et seq. AktG and intends to shortly submit a transfer request pursuant to § 327a (1), sentence 1, AktG in order to effect the transfer of the minority shareholders’ shares to itself in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
03.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2359994
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2359994 03.07.2026 CET/CEST
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