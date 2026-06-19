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EQS-News: Siltronic returns to the MDAX

22.06.26 11:02 Uhr
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Siltronic AG
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EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Siltronic returns to the MDAX

22.06.2026 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

 
Siltronic returns to the MDAX

Munich, June 22, 2026 – As of today, the Siltronic AG share has been readmitted to the MDAX stock index. This follows the positive development of its free-float market capitalization over the past few months. With this inclusion, Siltronic AG is once again among the 50 largest publicly listed mid-cap companies in Germany. Additionally, the Siltronic share remains a constituent of the TecDAX.

Dr. Michael Heckmeier, CEO of Siltronic AG, emphasized:

"We are very pleased to be readmitted to the MDAX. This is a strong vote of confidence from the capital markets in our strategy and our long-term growth prospects, which are driven by global megatrends such as artificial intelligence."

The inclusion in the MDAX takes place as part of Deutsche Börse AG’s regular quarterly review. The key criterion for index membership is free-float market capitalization, i.e., the market value of the shares available for trading.

 

Contact:
Verena Stütze
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com
 

Company profile:

As one of the world’s leading providers of high-tech wafer solutions, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the US. Wafers are the foundation of the semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all applications of digital life – from servers and computers to smartphones, electric cars and wind turbines. Operating internationally and highly customer-oriented, the company consistently focuses on quality, technology, innovative strength, and operational excellence. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.


22.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2350014

 
End of News EQS News Service

2350014  22.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Siltronic AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Siltronic AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
15.06.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
01.06.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.05.2026Siltronic HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.05.2026Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.06.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
01.06.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
08.05.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
29.04.2026Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Siltronic HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.05.2026Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
30.04.2026Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.04.2026Siltronic HaltenDZ BANK
29.04.2026Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.07.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
07.05.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
02.05.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
26.04.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG
11.04.2024Siltronic SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siltronic AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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