EQS-News: Sirma and Schwarz Digits Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Sovereign Enterprise AI Across Europe

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): Alliance

Sirma and Schwarz Digits Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Sovereign Enterprise AI Across Europe (news with additional features)



24.06.2026 / 08:39 CET/CEST

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One stack. One jurisdiction. Two European champions.

The partnership combines Sirma's agentic enterprise platform Sirma.AI with Schwarz Digits’ German-based sovereign cloud infrastructure STACKIT, delivering a fully European AI stack built for the governance and compliance demands of today's enterprise.

Sirma Group JSC (Sirma), a European enterprise technology company, and STACKIT, the cloud and colocation provider of Schwarz Digits, today announced a strategic partnership that marks a defining moment for sovereign AI adoption in European enterprises. The collaboration establishes a comprehensive commercial and go-to-market framework - covering reselling, joint marketing, and referral activities through which Sirma.AI's enterprise platform will be available on and through STACKIT's cloud infrastructure, ensuring that AI workloads for European organizations remain entirely within European jurisdiction.

The partnership directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing European organizations today: how to deploy production-grade artificial intelligence without compromising data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, or operational control. As enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and the public sector accelerate their AI adoption, the question of where data goes and who can access it has become a board-level concern and a genuine competitive differentiator.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Through the alliance, organisations gain access to Sirma.AI's enterprise platform - running within STACKIT's certified European cloud environment, enabling intelligent, agentic automation across complex business processes. This combination delivers seamless integration with the sovereignty, security, and compliance standards that European enterprises demand without compromising capability or performance. Joint development initiatives, shared go-to-market strategies, and early access to platform innovations will further accelerate time-to-market for enterprise clients across the continent.

"This partnership with STACKIT represents a major milestone for Sirma. By combining our deep AI technology expertise with STACKIT's robust European cloud infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that directly address our customers' most critical challenges.", said Tsvetan Alexiev, Chief Executive Officer, Sirma Group.

With over 34 years of enterprise technology heritage, hundreds of clients across more than 170 countries, and a dual listing on the Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges [SIRM], Sirma Group carries the institutional weight and long-term commitment that enterprise AI partnerships demand, delivered through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

STACKIT, operating data centers exclusively in Germany and Austria, provides the infrastructure resilience, data residency guarantees, and sovereignty assurances that enterprise AI demands. As part of Schwarz Digits - the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group - STACKIT combines the credibility of an established European institution with a cloud platform engineered for open-source-based, future-proof digital infrastructure.

"Welcoming Sirma as a strategic partner strengthens our ecosystem with a proven technology leader. Together, we will drive innovation, enhance customer value, and accelerate digital transformation across industries with trusted, sovereign cloud solutions.", shared Robin Hermann, MD, Product Engineering, STACKIT, Schwarz Digits Cloud.

Together, Sirma and STACKIT, represent a compelling answer to a question that European enterprises can no longer defer - how to build an AI capability that is powerful enough to transform operations, and sovereign enough to satisfy the most demanding regulatory environments in the world. Through this alliance, both companies deepen their shared commitment to enabling European businesses with technology that is resilient, compliant, and built to last.

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About Sirma

Founded in 1992, Sirma Group JSC (Sirma) is a European technology group delivering enterprise software solutions, with a strong and growing emphasis on arti?cial intelligence as a key enabler of business transformation, and extensive expertise across banking, insurance, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation, logistics, retail, and the public sector. The company combines deep industry knowledge with proprietary platforms, complex enterprise systems, and advanced artificial intelligence, delivered through its Sirma.AI Enterprise platform, to support organizations in their digital, data, and process transformations. These solutions transform complex data into actionable insights, driving growth, resilience, and operational efficiency for hundreds of clients worldwide.

Headquartered in Sofia, the company is dual listed on both the Frankfurt and Bulgarian Stock Exchanges [SIRM]. Sirma operates globally through offices in the USA, UK, Germany, Albania, Romania, Brazil, and the UAE.

About STACKIT

STACKIT is the cloud and colocation provider of Schwarz Digits, the IT and digital division of the Schwarz Group, one of Europe’s largest retail groups. Launched in 2018, STACKIT delivers secure, sovereign, and future-proof cloud solutions designed to meet the highest standards of data protection, compliance, and operational independence. With data centers located exclusively in Germany and Austria, STACKIT enables organizations to retain full control over their data while leveraging scalable, open-source-based technologies. Together with a growing partner ecosystem, STACKIT supports businesses and public-sector organizations in building secure, compliant, and resilient digital infrastructures across Europe.

Media contact:

Svetlana Kanazireva svetlana.kanazireva@sirma.com

PR Director