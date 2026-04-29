EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting
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EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
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On April 30, 2026 Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual General Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is to be held on June 18, 2026 in Sofia. The Invitation is accompanied by all the relevant documents, which will help investors prepare for the meeting. Voting by proxy and by correspondence has been provided for. The invitation stipulates a suggestion for dividend distribution.
You may access the Invitation and the relative documents on the corporate website in the English language: https://investors.sirma.com/en/shareholder-meetings/regular-general-shareholder-meeting-gsm202601
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2319686
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319686 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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