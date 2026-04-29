DAX24.292 +1,4%Est505.882 +1,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,7200 +0,4%Nas24.911 +1,0%Bitcoin65.135 +0,4%Euro1,1737 +0,5%Öl114,0 -6,3%Gold4.618 +1,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins lange Wochenende -- Wall Street höher -- VW, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, QUALCOMM, electrovac, RTL, LPKF, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk im Fokus
Top News
Nach EZB: Euro legt zu Dollar zu Nach EZB: Euro legt zu Dollar zu
EZB hat entschieden: Leitzins bleibt unverändert - was das für Anleger und ihr Geld bedeutet EZB hat entschieden: Leitzins bleibt unverändert - was das für Anleger und ihr Geld bedeutet
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting

30.04.26 18:59 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Sirma Group Holding JSC
0,86 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-News: Sirma Group Holding / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual Regular General Shareholder Meeting

30.04.2026 / 18:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On April 30, 2026 Sirma Group Holding published its Invitation for Annual General Shareholder Meeting. The meeting is to be held on June 18, 2026 in Sofia. The Invitation is accompanied by all the relevant documents, which will help investors prepare for the meeting. Voting by proxy and by correspondence has been provided for. The invitation stipulates a suggestion for dividend distribution.

You may access the Invitation and the relative documents on the corporate website in the English language: https://investors.sirma.com/en/shareholder-meetings/regular-general-shareholder-meeting-gsm202601 

 

30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group Holding
135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2319686

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319686  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Sirma Group Holding JSC

DatumMeistgelesen