DAX 26.891 +0,9%ESt50 6.418 +0,4%MSCI World 4.886 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 9,67 -1,3%Nas 25.466 +1,6%Bitcoin 66.161 -0,7%Euro 1,1102 +0,1%Öl 92,0 -0,8%Gold 3.953 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Vossloh AG
50.05 EUR 0.21 EUR 0.42 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

12.11.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Sleepers for Australia’s longest rail tunnels

Vossloh to deliver specially designed sleepers for Sydney Metro West

Vossloh has been awarded the contract to supply around 72,000 specially designed sleepers to the Australian infrastructure company John Holland on the Sydney Metro West Linewide Package for the new metro network.

The Sydney Metro West project is a new 24-kilometre underground metro railway which will double rail capacity between Parramatta and the Sydney Central Business District. Sydney Metro West will target an opening date of 2032.

Werbung

The booted sleepers supplied by Vossloh are designed for use in resilient track systems.

“In densely populated metropolitan areas, high-capacity rail transportation must go hand in hand with minimising impacts on residents,” says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG. “Sydney Metro West Linewide package is an impressive example of how modern infrastructure can achieve both.”

Due to the project’s specific technical requirements, the sleepers will be manufactured in France and then shipped to Australia.

Contact information for media:
Ivo Banek
Email: Presse@vossloh.com

Werbung

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Email: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Phone: +49 (0) 23 92 / 52-609

About Vossloh:

Vossloh is a listed rail infrastructure technology company headquartered in Germany, with products and services in use in more than 100 countries.

Drawing on 140 years of experience, the Group provides rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, turnouts and crossings, lifecycle services and digital solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Its products and services support conventional, high-speed, heavy-haul and urban rail networks worldwide.

Vossloh employs around 5,500 people and operates more than 60 production sites worldwide. The Group generated sales of €1,3 billion in fiscal year 2025.


12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43
EQS News ID: 2433672

 
End of News EQS News Service

2433672  12.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Vossloh Aktie News

Werbung

Vossloh Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vossloh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
23.10.26 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.10.26 Vossloh Hold Warburg Research
22.10.26 Vossloh Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.10.26 Vossloh Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.10.26 Vossloh Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.