EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first half of 2026 

EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first half of 2026



28.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG publishes results for the first half of 2026

Consolidated revenue of EUR 33.1 million in the first half of 2026 amid a generally subdued market environment

Operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 300 thousand, excluding one-off special items related to reorganization in Germany and China, totaling EUR 1.5 million

Development of the product portfolio in the field of electromobility and the expansion of sales activities through targeted partnerships are moving forward

Managing Board expects positive momentum in the second half of the year and confirms revenue and earnings forecast for 2026

Hamm, 28 August 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, today released its figures for the first half of 2026. The first six months of the current year were marked by the consistent implementation of the transformation process initiated with the adoption of Strategy 2026. The aim is to generate new growth momentum by expanding the product portfolio in the field of electromobility, while at the same time positioning the SMT Scharf Group for efficiency and profitability through targeted restructuring activities.

Against the backdrop of a market environment that remains challenging, with coal mining companies showing a cautious and reticent approach to investment, SMT Scharf’s consolidated revenue* in the first half of 2026, at EUR 33.1 million, was recorded significantly below the level of the same period last year (H1/2025: EUR 50.1 million). The earnings from operating activities (EBIT) for the first half of 2026 decreased to EUR 300 thousand, excluding one-off special items related to reorganization in Germany and China, totaling EUR 1.5 million (H1/2025: EUR 2.9 million). The decline in earnings compared with the previous year is due, in part, to the lower level of revenue. On the other hand, the mentioned one-time special items totaling EUR 1.5 million resulting from the company's strategic reorganization weighed on earnings during the reporting period. Accordingly, the EBIT margin (in relation to operating performance) for the reporting period stood at -3.1%, compared with 5.4% in the same period of the previous year.

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In its new systems business, SMT Scharf reported revenue of EUR 8.3 million in the first six months of 2026, compared with EUR 23.7 million in the first half of the previous year. Revenue from the service business and the spare parts business totaled EUR 6.5 million and EUR 18.3 million, respectively (H1/2025: EUR 6.9 million and EUR 19.3 million, respectively) and was recorded roughly at the previous year's level.

With a 63.4% share of consolidated revenue, China remained the most important international sales market in the first half of 2026. However, revenue there, at EUR 21.0 million, was recorded below the previous year's figure of EUR 24.0 million. In Poland, SMT Scharf also reported a year-over-year decline in revenue to EUR 3.6 million (H1/2025: EUR 6.9 million). In Africa, however, revenue showed positive growth, rising to EUR 5.1 million (H1/2025: EUR 4.0 million). The reason for the increase in revenue in this region was an order for South Africa's first battery-powered rail system. Furthermore, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 0.2 million in the Americas during the first six months of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 0.5 million) and EUR 0.3 million in Germany (H1/2025: EUR 1.4 million). Revenue in Russia declined significantly to EUR 2.1 million (H1/2025: EUR 6.9 million) against the backdrop of the ongoing sanctions situation.

At the segment level, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 27.4 million in the coal mining segment in the first half of 2026 (H1/2025: EUR 36.1 million). In the mineral mining segment, revenue expanded to EUR 5.3 million (H1 2025: EUR 4.5 million). In contrast, the Tunnel Logistics segment reported a significant decline in revenue to EUR 0.4 million (H1/2025: EUR 8.5 million). During the same period last year, a major project in the Middle East had contributed significantly to revenue in this segment.

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Given the generally reticent and subdued investment activity in international mining markets, new orders in the first half of 2026 totaled EUR 33.1 million, which was below the prior-year figure of EUR 39.9 million. The order backlog as of 30 June 2026, amounted to EUR 27.0 million (30 June 2025: EUR 21.5 million).

Longjiao Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG, explains: “We are focusing on consistently implementing our strategic initiatives and thereby setting the stage for the Group's profitable growth. A prime example of our LEV product strategy is the agreed partnership with CCTEG, through which we are advancing the development and manufacture of light electric vehicles – also known as LEVs – for underground mining. At the same time, we made further progress in developing innovative LEVs for the Chinese coal mining industry. We expect to receive the necessary MA approval from the authorities and our first orders in the second half of the year. Our Polish subsidiary will take charge of the relevant operations of these LEV products across Europe and selected overseas markets, so as to drive the progress this project. The LEV engineered for South Africa and Right-Hand-Drive market is completed now and will initiate testing in South Africa. LEVs are expected to support a wide range of applications across various industries, including underground and surface mining, construction sites, and other industrial environments.”

Another example is the strong progress in South Africa, where the first battery-powered monorail order was secured in April 2026 and installation at the customer's underground mine has now been completed. This project represents an important milestone for Scharf’s battery-powered monorail business in South Africa and is expected to support further market development and expansion across Africa. ATEX certification and testing of battery-powered monorail was initated in Poland at European standard. The South African subsidiary has also strengthened its in-house battery technology capabilities through partnerships with Chinese industry experts, supporting the application of advanced battery technology to the Group’s products.

Despite the subdued business performance in the first half of the year, the Managing Board of SMT Scharf AG confirms its revenue and earnings forecast and continues to anticipate consolidated revenue for 2026 of between EUR 95 million and EUR 115 million, as well as EBIT in the range of EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million.

The full report for the first half of 2026 will be available later today at www.smtscharf.com in the Investor Relations section.



* The reported revenue for the first half of 2026 and the first half of the prior year includes revenue from continuing and discontinued operations.

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de