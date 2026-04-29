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EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG successfully holds 2026 Annual General Meeting

19.05.26 18:39 Uhr
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EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
SMT Scharf AG successfully holds 2026 Annual General Meeting

19.05.2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG successfully holds 2026 Annual General Meeting

  • Managing Board and Supervisory Board released from liability for the 2025 financial year by large majority
  • Annual General Meeting confirms the court-ordered appointment of Jian Liu and Hui Guo as members of the Supervisory Board
  • Managing Board is consistently implementing Strategy 2026 and providing an outlook on initiatives for sustainable, profitable growth

Hamm, 19 May 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world’s leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, successfully held its 2026 Annual General Meeting today in Hamm. 70.37% of the share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting approved the resolutions proposed by the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority and released the members of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the past fiscal year.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board first reported on SMT Scharf AG’s business performance in fiscal year 2025 and then provided an overview of developments in the first quarter of 2026 as well as expectations for the full year. The Managing Board presented in detail the Strategy 2026 adopted in the first quarter of 2026.

In order to position the company for the future, the Managing Board has initiated a comprehensive transformation process with Strategy 2026. To this end, structural measures have been initiated to improve the efficiency and profitability of the SMT Scharf Group. In addition, SMT Scharf is focusing on further developing its product portfolio to address new technologies and tap into additional markets. A key element in this context is the development of battery-powered transport systems for a wide range of mining applications.

Additionally, elections to the Supervisory Board were on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the court-ordered appointment of Mr. Jian Liu and Mr. Hui Guo as members of the Supervisory Board and elected both candidates to the board. Together with Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Bernhard Mager, Dr. Lei Zhang, and Prof. Wei Luan, they form the five-member Supervisory Board.

Moreover, Rödl Audit GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne branch office, was appointed to audit the annual financial statements for the 2026 financial year.

The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items are made available on the website at www.smtscharf.com in the Investor Relations section.

 

Company profile

The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf’s diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at www.smtscharf.com. 

 

Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: burbach@cometis.de


19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2330142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330142  19.05.2026 CET/CEST

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