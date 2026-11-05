EQS-News: SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever



05.11.2026 / 07:50 CET/CEST

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SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever

Order entry rose by 2% to €83.0 million (Q3 2025: €81.6 million)

Partner share based on order entry reached a record level of 62% (Q3 2025: 47%)

Group revenue growth of 4% to €77.5 million (Q3 2025: €74.3 million)

EBIT of €5.1 million (Q3 2025: €15.6 million) due to significant investments in innovations and scalability

Full-year guidance raised

Heidelberg, Germany, November 5th, 2026 – SNP SE, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, announces continued growth for the third quarter of 2026, according to preliminary figures. The positive performance was again primarily driven by dynamic growth in the software and partner business. In the third quarter, order entry increased by 2% to €83.0 million (Q3 2025: €81.6 million) and revenue improved by 4% to €77.5 million (Q3 2025: €74.3 million). Significant investments went into innovations, new partnerships, and scalability of processes and infrastructure to enable sustainable and profitable growth. EBIT is reported at €5.1 million compared to last year’s Q3 EBIT of €15.6 million. After nine months, revenue increased by 12% to €239.6 million, and EBIT rose by 19% to €36.2 million.

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The partner and software businesses posted impressive growth rates. The software order entry of SNP’s core business rose by 14% in the third quarter, accounting for a share of 36% (Q3 2025: 32%). In the partner business, order entry totaled €51.6 million, representing a share of 62% of total order entry (Q3 2025: 47%). Therefore, the partner share reached a record level driven by an expansion of the business with the global Top 5 partners as well as new partners joining the ecosystem of SNP.

SNP continued to deliver customer success with a high double-digit number of go-lives worldwide at companies such as CPFL Energia, Mahle and Ventia.

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “We delivered the biggest third-quarter revenue in SNP’s history while continuing to invest in the future of our company. As customers increasingly move towards an AI-driven and Autonomous Enterprise, trusted and relevant data is becoming more critical than ever, and that plays directly to the strength of our core portfolio. In addition, at Transformation World, we introduced AI-based innovations to further accelerate compliant data migrations, which are already being piloted by customers and have received very encouraging feedback. Based on the strong momentum we see in the market, we look ahead to the final months of the year with confidence. My heartfelt thanks goes to our clients and partners for their continued trust and to all SNP colleagues for their outstanding commitment and focus on customer success.”

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Outlook for 2026

SNP expects revenue to rise in a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range). The operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase compared to the previous year, with growth potentially reaching well into the double-digit percentage range (previous guidance: EBIT increase in the low double-digit percentage range).

SNP has published the full Interim Statement Q3 2026 on November 5, 2026.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact SNP

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

presse@snpgroup.com