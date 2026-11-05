EQS-News: Stabilus SE fulfills forecast for fiscal 2026 and adjusts 2030 medium-term targets

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference

Stabilus SE fulfills forecast for fiscal 2026 and adjusts 2030 medium-term targets



05.11.2026 / 19:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE fulfills forecast for fiscal 2026 and adjusts 2030 medium-term targets

According to preliminary figures for fiscal 2026, revenue, adjusted EBIT margin[1] and adjusted free cash flow[1] in line with forecast

Non-cash impairments amounting to around €67 million, related to the Americas region, weighed on reported EBIT in Q4 FY2026

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Medium-term targets for 2030 reflect new market conditions: Stabilus SE aims to achieve revenue of around €1.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of between 12% and 15%

The Management Board of Stabilus SE will propose a dividend of €0.22 per share to the Supervisory Board (FY2025: €0.35 per share)

Koblenz, November 5, 2026 – According to preliminary figures for fiscal 2026 (ended September 30, 2026), Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world’s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, achieved revenue of €1,197.6 million (FY2025: €1,296.1 million), an adjusted EBIT margin[1] of 10.4% (FY2025: 11.0%), and adjusted free cash flow[1] of €96.1 million (FY2025: €119.0 million), thus fulfilling the updated forecast for FY2026 (revenue of approx. €1.15 billion, adjusted EBIT margin of approx. 10%, adjusted free cash flow of approx. €90 million).

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According to preliminary figures, revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased by around 4.4% year-on-year to €302.1 million (Q4 FY2025: €316.1 million). Adjusted EBIT[1] for Q4 FY2026 is expected to amount to €28.9 million (Q4 FY2025: €34.0 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin[1] of 9.6% (Q4 FY2025: 10.8%). Adjusted free cash flow[1] for the fourth quarter of FY2026 is expected to be €39.5 million, significantly lower than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 FY2025: €58.7 million).

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "Despite persistently challenging market conditions, we fulfilled our updated fiscal 2026 forecast in terms of revenue, profitability and free cash flow. The goodwill impairment in the Americas region has no impact on cash flow and therefore does not affect our liquidity. The automotive industry, in particular, is currently facing special challenges. Our broader positioning beyond this sector strengthens Stabilus’ resilience, demonstrating the value of this approach. Our dividend proposal enables shareholders to participate in our earnings while we continue to consistently reduce debt. With a focused portfolio and growth opportunities in robotics, automation and defense, we are well positioned to develop Stabilus into one of the world’s leading motion control companies."

Impairment on goodwill in the Americas region

In connection with the preparation of the annual financial statements for the 2026 fiscal year, Stabilus has identified a goodwill impairment charge of around €67 million. The impairments are attributable to the Americas region and result from weaker than expected demand in the sales region in some cases. The impairment tests have not yet been completed and have not yet been conclusively audited by the auditors.

The impairments are non-cash and recognized as special items. They reduce EBIT for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 but are excluded from adjusted EBIT. They do not affect liquidity or adjusted free cash flow.

Taking into account impairments, EBIT in the fourth quarter of FY2026 is expected to be €-48.1 million, significantly below the prior-year quarter (Q4 FY2025: €5.5 million). For the full fiscal year 2026, EBIT is expected to be €63.7 million, which is 24.4% below the previous year's figure (FY2025: €84.3 million).

Adjustment of medium-term targets due to the challenging environment in APAC and Americas

Against the backdrop of a persistently challenging economic environment, in particular reduced revenue expectations in the automotive business in China and North America as well as a lower propensity to invest in automotive manufacturing equipment, Stabilus is adjusting its medium-term targets for 2030. For the 2030 fiscal year, Stabilus now expects revenue of around €1.5 billion (previously: approx. €2.0 billion) and an adjusted EBIT margin[1] of between 12% and 15% (previously: 15%).

Management Board proposes dividend of €0.22 per share

Today, the Management Board of Stabilus SE resolved to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of €0.22 per share for FY2026 (FY2025: €0.35 per share).

Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting on February 3, 2027, the total dividend payout would thus amount to around €5.4 million (previous year: €8.6 million). The dividend proposal reflects the earnings development of the 2026 fiscal year as well as the goal of reducing Stabilus' debt with a targeted net debt ratio of less than a factor of 2.0.

An accompanying presentation on the preliminary figures for the 2026 fiscal year can be downloaded in English on the company's website at ir.stabilus.com . In addition, an analyst and investor web conference will take place on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 09:00 CET:

Duration: c. 30 minutes

Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/stabilus-202611

Telephone dial-in: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/register/PvOidn2pdr7v.

On December 7, 2026 at 7:00 a.m., the 2026 Annual Report will be published with the final figures; on the same day, the analyst and investor web conference on the results of FY2026 will take place at 10:30 a.m.

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[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI’s adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow in the quarterly statement 9M FY2026, pp. 15 ff., 19 ff and 29, that can be downloaded from the company's website at ir.stabilus.com .

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated preliminary revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2026 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.