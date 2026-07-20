EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026
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EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
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CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026
Koblenz, July 22, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on August 3, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2026 results.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
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Information on the web conference:
Date: Monday, August 3, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Webcast:
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Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:
To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.
To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.
The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.
22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|EQS News ID:
|2369318
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369318 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
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