DAX 25.155 +0,6%ESt50 6.317 +0,5%MSCI World 4.836 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 8,56 -3,0%Nas 25.759 -0,3%Bitcoin 57.714 -1,1%Euro 1,1411 +0,1%Öl 94,3 +3,6%Gold 4.137 +1,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Stabilus SE
15.72 EUR -0.02 EUR -0.13 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026

22.07.2026 / 19:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026

 

Koblenz, July 22, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on August 3, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2026 results.

 

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

Werbung

 

Information on the web conference:

 

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

Werbung

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

 

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

 

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

 

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

 


22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
EQS News ID: 2369318

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369318  22.07.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Stabilus Aktie News

Werbung

Stabilus Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Stabilus nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.04.26 Stabilus SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.04.26 Stabilus SE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.26 Stabilus SE Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.26 Stabilus SE Buy Warburg Research