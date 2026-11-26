EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Dr. Michael Büchsner
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EQS-News: Stabilus SE
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Stabilus SE: Supervisory Board extends contract with CEO Dr. Michael Büchsner
Koblenz, November 26, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, one of the world’s leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has today extended the contract with Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Büchsner (51) by another three years. The new contract runs until September 30, 2030.
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Dr. Frank Heinricht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said: “Michael Büchsner has successfully driven Stabilus’ development forward in recent years. The economic and geopolitical environment has rarely been as challenging as it is today. This is precisely why continuity at the top of the company is particularly important. By extending the contract, we are creating planning certainty and stand firmly behind the course we have set. I wish Michael Büchsner and the entire management team continued success.”
Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus SE, said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to continuing on our path together with the team. I would like to extend my special thanks to our employees worldwide. It is thanks to their dedication that we have held our own in a demanding competitive environment and set the course for a successful future. We will build on this – with a clear focus on innovation and profitable growth.”
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About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2026 fiscal year according to preliminary figures. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.
26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|https://group.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|EQS News ID:
|2443008
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443008 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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