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EQS-News: Start Share Buyback

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Alzchem Group AG
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EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Start Share Buyback

02.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Alzchem Group AG

 

 Disclosure

according to Article 5 of EU Regulation 596/2014

and Article 2 Section (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Share Repurchase

 

 

Alzchem Group AG (“Company”) hereby announces the start of the share repurchase program announced in the ad hoc announcement dated October 27, 2026.

Werbung

 

Starting November 3, 2026, the Company will repurchase over a period of up to twelve months up to 125,000 no-par-value shares of the Company at a total purchase price of up to EUR 20 million (excluding ancillary purchase costs) exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the share price determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on the trading day by more than 10 per cent and it will not fall short of the share price by more than 20 per cent. The Managing Board of the Company, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024, to acquire own shares.

 

The purpose of the buyback is (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies under any further employee share participation programs or (iii) to cancel the repurchased shares and thereby reduce the Company’s share capital. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

 

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf, and for the account, of the Company through a bank, which was commissioned by the Company. The bank will decide on the timing, the volume and the conditions of each share purchase, within the general framework set by the Company, independently and without being influenced by the Company. The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations.

Werbung

 

Regardless of its extended purposes, the share repurchase program will be implemented in accordance with the trading conditions of Art. 5 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and Art. 2–4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“DelReg”). Accordingly, executed repurchases will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Sec. (3) DelReg no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following their execution. In addition, the Company will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/stock/.

 

 

Trostberg, November 2, 2026

 

 

Alzchem Group AG

-  Managing Board  -


02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A41YHG1
WKN: A41YHG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
LEI Code: 8945004EL7WZK3ERG181
EQS News ID: 2425884

 
End of News EQS News Service

2425884  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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