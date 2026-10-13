EQS-News: STEICO SE: 9M/Q3 Report 2026 – STEICO stands its ground in a challenging environment

EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

STEICO SE: 9M/Q3 Report 2026 – STEICO stands its ground in a challenging environment



13.10.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

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STEICO SE: 9M/Q3 Report 2026 – STEICO stands its ground in a challenging environment

Feldkirchen near Munich, 13 October 2026 – Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its interim report on Q3 2026.

The STEICO Group can look back on a solid performance in the third quarter of 2026. Nevertheless, the impact of the weather-related slump in the first quarter, as well as persistently high energy and raw material costs, is affecting the nine-month results.

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9-month key figures

In the first nine months of 2026, the STEICO Group achieved revenue growth of 3.1% to € 301.0 million. Total output amounted to € 300.0 million. At € 47.1 million, nine-month EBITDA was 11.1% lower than in the previous year. EBIT stands at € 24.9 million, which is 16.8% lower than in the previous year. The EBIT margin after nine months is 8.3% (as a proportion of total operating revenue) (figures recognised under German GAAP).

A standalone look at the third quarter of 2026

With sales of € 100.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase in turnover of 8.9% was recorded compared with the same period last year (previous year: € 92.5 million). It should be noted, however, that the third quarter of the previous year was characterised by delivery delays resulting from a production disruption.

Although the second quarter of 2026 saw slightly stronger growth, with sales of €105.4 million, it should be noted that this figure includes a catch-up effect following the weather-related slump in the first quarter of 2026, when turnover stood at € 94.8 million.

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EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 amounted to € 18.1 million, representing an increase of 14.6% compared with the same period last year, when it stood at €1 5.8 million.

EBIT for the third quarter of 2026 rose by 29.7% to € 10.3 million (previous year: € 7.9 million). The EBIT margin for the third quarter was 9.9% (as a proportion of total operating revenue).

Economic outlook and competitive environment

Despite a rising number of building permits, high energy prices across Europe and the economic cloudiness in the major European economies are having an impact on construction activity. As the slump in permits seen in 2023 and 2024 is only affecting construction sites with a time lag, the current volume of construction is low. At the same time, the so-called construction backlog is growing. A considerable proportion of the approved units are temporarily on hold due to high financing and construction costs. In addition, the market for wood fibre insulation materials continues to be characterised by overcapacity and price pressure.

Outlook

Taking into account business performance to date, the management has specified its forecast for the full year 2026. Provided the economic outlook does not deteriorate further, management expects revenue growth of between 0% and +4% compared with the previous year (previously -2% and +4%). This would correspond to turnover of around € 382.9 million to € 398.2 million.

EBIT is now expected to be between € 30.6 million and € 35.0 million. This would correspond to an EBIT margin of 8.0% to 8.8% (previously 8.0% to 9.5%).

The complete financial report can be downloaded at https://www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/

Company profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and sells building products made from bio-based raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader in the wood fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated timber construction system in which innovative timber structures and bio-based insulation materials complement each other.

The insulation materials include flexible wood fibre insulation bats, stable wood fibre insulation boards and air-injected insulation materials made from wood fibres and cellulose. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Sealing products for the building envelope and plaster components for façade insulation round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a wide range of products, including the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company‘s products are suitable for both new builds and the renovation of roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and façades. STEICO products can contribute to the construction of future-proof, energy-efficient buildings with a particularly high quality of living. They help to permanently improve protection against cold, heat and noise.



Contact

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com

This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document.

The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.