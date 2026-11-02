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EQS-News: STEICO SE: Change in the finance department – Ivica Rajkovic will succeed Georg Faller as CFO on 9 November 2026

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EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
STEICO SE: Change in the finance department – Ivica Rajkovic will succeed Georg Faller as CFO on 9 November 2026

02.11.2026 / 08:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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STEICO SE: Change in the finance department – Ivica Rajkovic will succeed Georg Faller as CFO on
9 November 2026

Feldkirchen near Munich, 2 November 2026 – STEICO SE (ISIN DE000A0LR936). Mr Georg Faller has resigned from his position as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of STEICO SE at his own request and by mutual agreement with the Administrative Board, with effect from the end of 8 November 2026 in order to pursue new professional opportunities. Mr Faller has been Managing Director of the company since 1 October 2024.

Mr Faller took over the finance and IT departments following the Kingspan Group’s acquisition of a majority stake and played a key role in shaping the transformation of these areas. The Administrative Board would like to thank Mr Faller for his work and dedication and wishes him all the best, both personally and professionally.

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The Administrative Board has appointed Mr Ivica Rajkovic as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of STEICO SE with effect from 9 November 2026.

In Mr Rajkovic, STEICO has secured an experienced finance manager for the Group’s next phase of development. Mr Rajkovic has over 20 years’ experience as a financial executive and CFO in various sectors and companies, some of which operate on a global scale. His work to date has focused on developing strategic growth initiatives, implementing change management processes and establishing finance and controlling systems designed to improve efficiency. Together with the existing management team, he will further develop the finance function as a key component of the company’s growth strategy.

The change is taking place as part of an orderly succession process. This seamless transition ensures continuity for the financial markets, business partners and staff.

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Company profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and sells building products made from bio-based raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader in the wood fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated timber construction system in which innovative timber structures and bio-based insulation materials complement each other.

The insulation materials include flexible wood fibre insulation bats, stable wood fibre insulation boards and air-injected insulation materials made from wood fibres and cellulose. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Sealing products for the building envelope and plaster components for façade insulation round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a wide range of products, including the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company‘s products are suitable for both new builds and the renovation of roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and façades. STEICO products can contribute to the construction of future-proof, energy-efficient buildings with a particularly high quality of living. They help to permanently improve protection against cold, heat and noise.

 

Contact
STEICO SE
Andreas Schulze
Head of Investor Relations
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 

This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document.
The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.

 


02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299007UCGLCBLO3OE49
EQS News ID: 2426102

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426102  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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