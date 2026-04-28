EQS-News: STEICO SE: Half-Year Report 2026 – catch-up effects in the second quarter, along with cost pressures

EQS-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

STEICO SE: Half-Year Report 2026 – catch-up effects in the second quarter, along with cost pressures



20.07.2026 / 21:10 CET/CEST

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STEICO SE: Half-Year Report 2026 – catch-up effects in the second quarter, along with cost pressures

Feldkirchen near Munich, 20 July 2026 – Today the STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) released its Half-Year Report 2026.

With the start of the construction season in the second quarter of 2026, demand for STEICO products has risen significantly. At the end of the first half of 2026, the STEICO Group’s turnover stood at €200.3 million, up 0.6% on the same period last year (previous year: €199.1 million), thereby offsetting the weaker first quarter.

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However, STEICO was confronted with massive cost increases in the second quarter as a result of the US–Iran conflict and the related supply chain disruptions. There are currently no signs of a sustained easing of the situation, and costs are continuing to rise in many areas. Price increases already implemented to offset the cost rises are taking effect with a time lag, which is having a strong impact on margins for the first half of the year. EBITDA after six months therefore stands at €29.0 million, representing a decline of 22.1% compared with the same period last year (PY: €37.2 million). EBIT, at €14.7 million, is 30.8% below the previous year’s figure (PY: €21.2 million). The EBIT margin (as a proportion of total operating revenue) stood at 7.5% at the end of the first half of the year.

The Executive Board expects that further growth can be achieved in the second half of the year and that profit margins will continue to improve. Accordingly, the management confirms the forecast for the full year 2026. Provided the economic outlook does not deteriorate further, the management expects revenue for the full year 2026 to grow by between -2% and +4% compared with the previous year. This would correspond to revenue of around € 375 million to € 398 million. EBIT is expected to be between € 30 million and € 38 million. This would correspond to an EBIT margin of 8.0% to 9.5%.

The complete financial report can be downloaded at https://www.steico.com/en/investor-relations/

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Company profile

The STEICO Group develops, produces and sells building products made from bio-based raw materials. STEICO is the global market leader in the wood fibre insulation materials segment.

STEICO is positioned as a system provider and is the only manufacturer in the industry to offer an integrated timber construction system in which innovative timber structures and bio-based insulation materials complement each other.

The insulation materials include flexible wood fibre insulation bats, stable wood fibre insulation boards and air-injected insulation materials made from wood fibres and cellulose. Laminated veneer lumber and I-joists form the structural components of the system. Sealing products for the building envelope and plaster components for façade insulation round off the overall system.

The STEICO Group offers its customers a wide range of products, including the prefabrication of complete components for timber element construction.

The Munich-based company‘s products are suitable for both new builds and the renovation of roofs, walls, ceilings, floors and façades. STEICO products can contribute to the construction of future-proof, energy-efficient buildings with a particularly high quality of living. They help to permanently improve protection against cold, heat and noise.

Contact

STEICO SE

Andreas Schulze

Head of Investor Relations

Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30

85622 Feldkirchen

Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548

Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704

E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com

This document is a courtesy translation of the German original document.

The translation has been prepared with utmost care. However, only the German original document is binding.