EQS-News: Successful Start to Fiscal Year 2026 – Significant Increase in Free Cash Flow Year-on-Year

EQS-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Successful Start to Fiscal Year 2026 – Significant Increase in Free Cash Flow Year-on-Year



13.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung Total Revenue: EUR 32.7 million (prior year: EUR 28.6 million)

B2B Segment Revenue: EUR 12.4 million (prior year: EUR 12.4 million)

Wholesale Segment Revenue: EUR 20.2 million (prior year: EUR 16.1 million)

Gross Profit: EUR 9.5 million (prior year: EUR 8.8 million)

Operating EBITDA: EUR 2.1 million (prior year: EUR 1.9 million)

Düsseldorf, May 13, 2026

ecotel communication ag made a successful start to fiscal year 2026, generating consolidated revenue of EUR 32.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Compared to the prior-year quarter (EUR 28.6 million), this represents revenue growth of EUR 4.1 million, or 14.3%.



The Business Customer (B2B) segment once again confirmed its strong prior-year performance in the first quarter of 2026, recording revenue of EUR 12.4 million. This stable development demonstrates that business customers continue to rely on high-performance telecommunications and network solutions.



The ecotel Wholesale segment again posted very positive development during the reporting period. Revenue increased from EUR 16.1 million in the prior year to EUR 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase of EUR 4.1 million is primarily attributable to rising demand for high-performance data services as well as the continued expansion of existing customer and partner relationships. As a result, the Wholesale segment was the main driver of consolidated revenue growth.



Gross profit increased to EUR 9.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with EUR 8.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase of EUR 0.7 million underscores the continued solid margin development and the Group’s consistent focus on value-adding products and services.



Operating EBITDA improved to EUR 2.1 million during the reporting period (prior year: EUR 1.9 million). EBITDA also increased slightly from EUR 1.6 million to EUR 1.7 million. In light of the higher gross profit, ecotel expects corresponding positive effects on operating EBITDA in the coming quarters.



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly from EUR 0.4 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 0.6 million.



Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the prior-year figure of EUR 0.3 million. This result provides a solid foundation for the further course of the financial year.



Cash flow development also improved significantly compared to the prior year. Cash flow from operating activities increased markedly and amounted to EUR 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (prior year: EUR 2.4 million). Free cash flow improved significantly year-on-year to EUR 0.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 1.6 million as of March 31, 2026, underlining ecotel’s solid financial position.



With this successful start to fiscal year 2026, ecotel considers itself well positioned to consistently pursue its strategic objectives.

About ecotel communication ag

The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as “ecotel”) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on “cloud & fiber,” ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market.

The parent company is ecotel communication ag, headquartered in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries, ecotel employs around 210 people.



Notice

This publication does neither constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This publication does not constitute a securities prospectus. This publication and the information contained herein are not intended for direct or indirect distribution within or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.



Investor Relations

ecotel communication ag

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 211 55 007 740

E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de

Further information is available at www.ecotel.de



ecotel communication ag made a successful start to fiscal year 2026, generatingof EUR 32.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Compared to the prior-year quarter (EUR 28.6 million), this represents revenue growth ofThe(B2B) segment once again confirmed its strong prior-year performance in the first quarter of 2026, recordingof. This stable development demonstrates that business customers continue to rely on high-performance telecommunications and network solutions.Thet again posted very positive development during the reporting periodincreased from EUR 16.1 million in the prior year to EUR 20.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase ofis primarily attributable to rising demand for high-performance data services as well as the continued expansion of existing customer and partner relationships. As a result, the Wholesale segment was the main driver of consolidated revenue growth.increased toin the first quarter of 2026, compared with EUR 8.8 million in the prior-year period. The increase of EUR 0.7 million underscores the continued solid margin development and the Group’s consistent focus on value-adding products and services.improved to EUR 2.1 million during the reporting period (prior year: EUR 1.9 million).also increased slightly from EUR 1.6 million to EUR 1.7 million. In light of the higher gross profit, ecotel expects corresponding positive effects on operating EBITDA in the coming quarters.increased significantly from EUR 0.4 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 0.6 million.Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 0.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding the prior-year figure of EUR 0.3 million. This result provides a solid foundation for the further course of the financial year.Cash flow development also improved significantly compared to the prior year.increased markedly and amounted to EUR 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (prior year: EUR 2.4 million).flow improved significantly year-on-year to EUR 0.7 million.increased to EUR 1.6 million as of March 31, 2026, underlining ecotel’s solid financial position.With this successful start to fiscal year 2026, ecotel considers itself well positioned to consistently pursue its strategic objectives.The ecotel Group (hereinafter referred to as “ecotel”) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and has established itself as one of the leading quality providers for business customers. With its focus on “cloud & fiber,” ecotel serves the two most important growth areas in the German telecommunications market.The parent company is ecotel communication ag, headquartered in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries, ecotel employs around 210 people.ecotel communication agInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 (0) 211 55 007 740

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