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EQS-News: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting: Ringmetall SE reports from Munich

18.06.26 07:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Successful virtual Annual General Meeting: Ringmetall SE reports from Munich

18.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful virtual Annual General Meeting: Ringmetall SE reports from Munich

  • Once again high approval for all agenda items
  • Dividend unchanged at 10 cents per share

Munich, June 18, 2026 – Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form in Munich on June 16th. At the time of the vote, 75.94 percent of the company's share capital of EUR 29,069,040.00 was represented (previous year: 70.7 percent).

Against the backdrop of a persistently challenging economic environment, the company increased its consolidated revenue by 7.3 percent to EUR 187.7 million in the 2025 financial year, mainly due to the acquisitions made in the previous year and in the financial year. At EUR 23.0 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 3.1 percent below the previous year's figure of EUR 23.7 million; this reflects in particular a one-off effect included in the previous year, the weak US Dollar and subdued bag-in-box business.

Due to the overall solid development of the company in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting voted in favour of a dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per outstanding share, unchanged compared to the previous year.

In addition to the agenda items regularly voted on at the Annual General Meetings on the appropriation of the retained profit, the discharge of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and the approval of the remuneration report, the creation of new authorized capital in 2026 for cash and non-cash capital increases with the option of excluding subscription rights was put to the vote. In this context, the existing authorized capitals for 2018 and 2021 were abolished at the same time and the Articles of Association were amended accordingly.

In detail, the percentage approval of the agenda items to be voted on was as follows:

Agenda item 2 99.90 percent

Agenda item 3a 98.29 percent

Agenda item 3b 97.80 percent

Agenda item 4 98.61 percent

Agenda item 5 99.90 percent

Agenda item 6 92.07 percent

Agenda item 7 95.23 percent

"2025 was a year of significant strategic steps for us, especially in the Liner business unit, which we have significantly strengthened through several acquisitions," says Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "We will continue on this path in 2026. Even though the market environment remains challenging, we remain confident about the further development."

Further information on the agenda items of the Annual General Meeting as well as on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.

Contact:
David Stakemeier
Ringmetall SE
Phone: +49 (0) 89 45 220 98 0
E-mail: ir@ringmetall.de

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces highly secure closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums in the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. In addition, Ringmetall offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA.


18.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ringmetall SE
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE000A3E5E55
WKN: A3E5E5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2348234

 
End of News EQS News Service

2348234  18.06.2026 CET/CEST

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