EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO

EQS-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO



24.07.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

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Press release

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO



Munich, July 24, 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the Executive Board contract of COO Klaus Buchwald, originally set to expire on May 31, 2027, ahead of schedule by another five years until May 31, 2032. With this early extension, the Supervisory Board underscores the stability of the company’s leadership team: Together with CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier and CFO Claudia Schmitt, this well-coordinated Executive Board team will thus remain together for the coming years.

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“Since joining the Executive Board in June 2024, Klaus Buchwald has proven to be a defining force in Siltronic AG’s operations,” emphasizes Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, adding: “With his extensive experience and a clear vision for efficient processes, he has strengthened the company’s operational effectiveness in a challenging environment for the wafer industry. At the same time, he is driving forward important future topics such as the targeted use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. By extending his contract ahead of schedule, we are deliberately placing our trust in experience and continuity. I look forward to continuing on this path together with Klaus Buchwald and the entire Executive Board team.”



Klaus Buchwald comments: "I view this extension as a mandate to consolidate our achievements and make Siltronic even more competitive from an operational standpoint. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust, my Executive Board colleagues Michael Heckmeier and Claudia Schmitt for their outstanding collaboration, and the entire Siltronic team for making this progress possible day after day."





Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

As one of the world’s leading providers of high-tech wafer solutions, Siltronic is globally oriented and operates production facilities in Asia, Europe and the US. Wafers are the foundation of the semiconductor industry and the basis for chips in all applications of digital life – from servers and computers to smartphones, electric cars and wind turbines. Operating internationally and highly customer-oriented, the company consistently focuses on quality, technology, innovative strength, and operational excellence. Siltronic AG employs around 4,300 people worldwide and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2015. Siltronic AG shares are included in both the MDAX and TecDax stock market indices.