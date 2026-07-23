EQS-News: Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO
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EQS-News: Siltronic AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
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Press release
Siltronic AG
Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolves early contract extension for Klaus Buchwald as COO
Munich, July 24, 2026 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the Executive Board contract of COO Klaus Buchwald, originally set to expire on May 31, 2027, ahead of schedule by another five years until May 31, 2032. With this early extension, the Supervisory Board underscores the stability of the company’s leadership team: Together with CEO Dr. Michael Heckmeier and CFO Claudia Schmitt, this well-coordinated Executive Board team will thus remain together for the coming years.
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“Since joining the Executive Board in June 2024, Klaus Buchwald has proven to be a defining force in Siltronic AG’s operations,” emphasizes Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG, adding: “With his extensive experience and a clear vision for efficient processes, he has strengthened the company’s operational effectiveness in a challenging environment for the wafer industry. At the same time, he is driving forward important future topics such as the targeted use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. By extending his contract ahead of schedule, we are deliberately placing our trust in experience and continuity. I look forward to continuing on this path together with Klaus Buchwald and the entire Executive Board team.”
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24.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003NKV26NNGHHR90
|EQS News ID:
|2370198
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370198 24.07.2026 CET/CEST
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