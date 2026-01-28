EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE Successfully Secures Extension of Existing Financing Through 2029. Good start into business year 2026

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Financing

SURTECO GROUP SE Successfully Secures Extension of Existing Financing Through 2029. Good start into business year 2026



20.04.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

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SURTECO GROUP SE Successfully Secures Extension of Existing Financing Through 2029.

Good start into business year 2026

Buttenwiesen, 20 April.2026

SURTECO GROUP SE (SURTECO) has successfully concluded negotiations held in recent weeks with its financing partners on a long-term extension of its existing financing arrangements and has documented the outcome in a term sheet. The agreement provides for a three-year extension of current financial liabilities through December 28, 2029, ensuring a stable and sustainable financing framework.

In connection with this process, the Company has commissioned an expert opinion in accordance with the IDW S6 standard, which is currently in draft form. It served as a basis for an agreement with its financing banks and noteholders on a comprehensive set of measures to strengthen its asset base, earnings profile, and overall financial position through 2029. It is based on the current Group structure, without considering any potential divestments, and indicates the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

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At the same time, SURTECO continues to advance the Group’s strategic development in a focused and disciplined manner. This includes the previously announced, open-ended review of a potential divestment of the Profiles and/or Edgebands product segments. Any decision regarding a potential sale will be made solely at the Company’s discretion. In the event of a divestment, any proceeds would be used to reduce financial liabilities. In parallel, the Company intends to temporarily strengthen its management capacity by adding dedicated transformation and restructuring expertise.

With the successful completion of this agreement, SURTECO further strengthens its financial stability and enhances its financial flexibility to execute its strategic priorities.

In fiscal year 2025, SURTECO achieved the upper end of its revised guidance, with revenue of €821.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of €80.2 million. Based on preliminary figures, SURTECO started fiscal year 2026 on a positive note, with revenue of €208.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of €26.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA/revenue) increased from 12.0% in the first quarter of 2025 to 12.8%. The final Annual Report for fiscal year 2025 will be published tomorrow, 21 April 2026.

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About SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE, headquartered in Buttenwiesen, Germany, is an internationally active, publicly listed mid-sized company specializing in surface technology. The Company brings together leading national and international brands under one roof.

Its product portfolio includes printed decor papers, release papers, decorative surface films, and edgebands based on specialty papers and plastics. Its range also extends to plastic skirting boards, technical profiles for industrial applications, roller shutter systems, and coated fabrics.

In 2024, the Group generated revenues of approximately €857 million and employed more than 3,700 people across 26 production sites worldwide. SURTECO primarily serves customers in the wood-based materials, flooring, and furniture industries, as well as the interior design and fit-out sectors.

For more information, please visit: www.surteco.com