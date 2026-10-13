EQS-News: SUSS Expands Innovation Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Ignite Next
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EQS-News: SUSS MicroTec SE
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SUSS Expands Innovation Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Ignite Next
Garching, Germany, October 13, 2026 – SUSS, a leading manufacturer of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Ignite Next, a European deep-tech platform that connects industry leaders, startups, investors and research institutions to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough technologies. The program focuses on turning early-stage deep-tech ventures into globally competitive scale-ups. Its independent structure enables close collaboration between technology companies and founders, with a focus on IP-intensive innovations in fields such as semiconductors, physical AI and advanced computing. Ignite Next works with leading technology companies – including Infineon, Intel, and Synopsys – to connect startups with world-class technical and business expertise, turning breakthrough innovation into breakout success.
Bridging Industry Leadership and Emerging Innovation
Innovation at SUSS is driven by close collaboration with customers, research partners and the company's global R&D organization. Ignite Next expands this foundation by connecting SUSS with leading technology companies as well as a broad network of deep-tech startups and entrepreneurs. As the semiconductor equipment partner, SUSS contributes its manufacturing and process expertise while gaining early visibility into developments that may shape future semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging requirements. This additional perspective supports the early identification of evolving customer needs, new application areas, and strategic growth opportunities.
Strengthening Long-Term Growth Perspectives
"Our customers, research partners and R&D teams remain at the core of our innovation strategy," said Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SUSS. "Ignite Next complements this foundation by connecting us with leading startups, technology companies and investors. As the ecosystem's semiconductor equipment partner, we gain exposure to emerging developments beyond our traditional networks, enabling us to anticipate future market requirements, evaluate new application fields and strengthen our long-term strategic positioning."
As part of the collaboration, SUSS will participate in technology scouting, startup evaluations, expert exchanges and innovation programs across the Ignite Next ecosystem. These activities create opportunities to assess future collaborations, explore new areas of application, and evaluate emerging business opportunities aligned with SUSS' long-term objectives. At the same time, SUSS will contribute its expertise in semiconductor manufacturing and process engineering, supporting the industrialization and commercialization of promising new solutions.
"Every breakthrough innovation starts as an idea in a founder's lab,“ said Markus Bohl, Co-Founder and CEO of Ignite Next, "but it only changes the world once it can be built at scale. Ignite Next – as the scale-up program of the boOst Startup Factory – brings founders, technology leaders and investors together in one network, from chip design to manufacturing. SUSS helps our founders make the leap from lab to fab, and in return gains a front-row seat to the technologies that will shape the industry's next decade. Together, we turn Europe's boldest ideas into the silicon the world will run on.“
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By establishing a structured connection to the global deep-tech ecosystem, SUSS is creating additional strategic optionality beyond its current growth roadmap. The partnership broadens the company's perspective on future market developments and strengthens its ability to identify opportunities that may become relevant beyond 2030.
13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 32007-306
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 4444 33420
|E-mail:
|florian.mangold@suss.com
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0235
|WKN:
|A1K023
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87
|EQS News ID:
|2414440
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2414440 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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