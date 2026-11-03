DAX 25.849 -0,5%ESt50 6.152 -0,4%MSCI World 4.844 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto 10,28 +2,1%Nas 25.164 -1,1%Bitcoin 69.153 +0,9%Euro 1,1178 -0,1%Öl 105,1 +0,3%Gold 3.926 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
swissnet
0.87 EUR 0.00 EUR -0.23 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million

03.11.2026 / 12:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

swissnet Group secures largest contract in company history worth approximately EUR 10 million

Nationwide fibre-optic connectivity for approximately 600 retail locations in Germany. Additional revenue potential of several million euros from supplementary services and follow-on contracts in the coming years.

Berg, Switzerland, 3 November 2026 – swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a provider of integrated ICT infrastructure and cloud-based software solutions,  has secured a major contract to provide nationwide fibre-optic connectivity for approximately 600 locations operated by a leading German retail group. The contract has a term of seven years and represents a contractually agreed revenue volume of approximately EUR 10 million for swissnet, generated through recurring monthly fees.

Werbung

Under the project, swissnet Group, as the retail company’s direct contractual partner, will assume responsibility for central project coordination as well as the technical integration and implementation of the site connections. Technical connectivity across the locations is scheduled to be completed within the next 24 months. swissnet Group will serve as the central interface between the customer and the infrastructure partners involved, coordinating implementation nationwide. By working with these infrastructure partners, swissnet Group can leverage its expertise in technical project management and site networking without having to finance the associated capital-intensive network expansion itself.

Beyond the secured contract volume, the long-term customer relationship offers further growth potential through value-added services (VAS), supplementary technical services and potential project and follow-on contracts in digital site connectivity. These could amount to several million euros over the coming years.

The major contract underscores swissnet’s strong market position in this segment. It demonstrates the success of the company’s strategy of increasing the share of recurring revenue in total revenue, building long-term customer relationships, establishing predictable revenue streams and continuously expanding its digital infrastructure solutions business.

Werbung

Boris Tölzel, Director CH of swissnet Group, comments:

“With this major contract, we are not only establishing a significant long-term customer relationship with a leading German retail company, but also securing recurring revenue over a seven-year period. This gives swissnet even greater planning certainty and visibility into its future business development. The nationwide fibre-optic rollout also provides the technical foundation for numerous supplementary services and future projects. What makes this particularly attractive to us is the combination of long-term revenue predictability and additional growth opportunities within this customer relationship. We see considerable potential to significantly expand the originally agreed contract volume over time through value-added services and follow-on contracts.”

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group provides integrated ICT infrastructure solutions and cloud-based software applications for location-based businesses. The Group combines network infrastructure, Wi-Fi solutions, hotspot marketing, location-based marketing and AI-powered digital guest services. Its customers include companies and institutions in retail, hospitality, healthcare, real estate and the public sector. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and traded via XETRA.

For more information, please visit the swissnet Group website.

Media Contact

swissnet Group
Corporate Communications
Email: press@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 44 380 73 73

 

 


03.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 894500DB5P9YR5T76656
EQS News ID: 2427516

 
End of News EQS News Service

2427516  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle swissnet Aktie News

Werbung

swissnet Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für swissnet nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.