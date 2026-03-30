EQS-News: swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure



30.04.2026 / 10:39 CET/CEST

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swissnet Group Wins Contract for Centralization of Baden-Württemberg's IT Infrastructure

Berg, Switzerland – 30 April 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, has won a contract by the central IT service provider of the state of Baden-Württemberg for project management related to the IT centralization of the state administration. As part of this project, the IT infrastructure of the state administration will be consolidated from several previously separate locations into a new central site in Stuttgart.

swissnet Group will assume overall project leadership for the IT-side implementation in connection with the new building. The scope of services includes in particular IT relocation project management as well as the coordination of all involved trades and partners throughout the migration.

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The project is designed to run for approximately 12 months and encompasses the structured planning, control, and execution of IT integration into the new site infrastructure.

"By taking on the project leadership for such a significant initiative, we are underlining our expertise in managing complex IT transformation and infrastructure projects in the public sector," said Boris Tölzel, VP Professional Services at swissnet Group.

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

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For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag