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EQS-News: swissnet Group wins fitness chain EVO Fitness as a new customer for network infrastructure and rollout

30.03.26 13:33 Uhr

EQS-News: swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group wins fitness chain EVO Fitness as a new customer for network infrastructure and rollout

30.03.2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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swissnet Group wins fitness chain EVO Fitness as a new customer for network infrastructure and rollout

Berg, Switzerland – 30 March 2026 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, has signed a long-term framework agreement with the fitness chain EVO Fitness, a brand of Lifestyle Clubs Concepts GmbH based in Munich. Following a structured provider selection process, the swissnet Group was chosen by scoreready — a Berlin-based consulting firm specializing in smart building connectivity — as the strategic rollout and network infrastructure partner for the EVO Fitness chain. scoreready will take on overarching project management and coordinating all service providers involved in the implementation. Together with scoreready, swissnet is supporting the modernization of the existing infrastructure as well as the redundant connectivity of all existing studios and future new openings.

For 2026, the modernization of the IT infrastructure in the 13 existing fitness studios is planned, along with the opening of 10 additional clubs. In the following years, EVO Fitness also plans to continue expanding, with around 10 new studios per year at attractive locations throughout Germany. The rollout of the new technical infrastructure has already begun: all studios will receive standardized, state-of-the-art network architecture, including customer Wi-Fi, enabling the operation of innovative fitness equipment, digital access controls, video surveillance, and digital signage solutions.

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The sites will be connected redundantly to ensure maximum reliability. swissnet will provide both one of the internet lines for each studio and an additional 5G backup solution. A central component of the collaboration is the delivery of all services as a managed service. This reduces initial project costs while at the same time ensuring reliable operations through centralized monitoring and continuous service support. This underscores the long-term and close partnership between the companies.

In addition, further joint projects are already being planned, including a standardized, centralized video surveillance solution with enhanced analytics functionalities to optimize operations and customer experience.

“With EVO Fitness, we are supporting a fast-growing fitness concept as a technology partner and creating the digital foundation for scalable expansion and innovative studio experiences,” says Felix Leupert, VP Sales DACH at swissnet Group.

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About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

 

For further information please visit http://www.swissnet.ag

 

Contact Company
swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, Co-CEO
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


30.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300312

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300312  30.03.2026 CET/CEST

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