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EQS-News: Symrise AG announces Chief Financial Officer transition and extension of Walter Ribeiro’s Executive Board appointment

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EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Symrise AG announces Chief Financial Officer transition and extension of Walter Ribeiro’s Executive Board appointment

10.11.2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Press release

Holzminden, November 10, 2026

Symrise AG announces Chief Financial Officer transition and extension of Walter Ribeiro’s Executive Board appointment
  • Martin Huber to succeed Olaf Klinger as Chief Financial Officer of Symrise AG as part of a planned succession
  • Olaf Klinger will conclude his successful eleven-year tenure at Symrise AG on March 31, 2027
  • Martin Huber will assume the position of CFO at Symrise AG on April 1, 2027, bringing more than 20 years of international finance and leadership experience
  • Walter Ribeiro’s Executive Board mandate as President Taste, Nutrition & Health extended by an additional four years until September 19, 2031

The Supervisory Board of Symrise AG, a leading global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic as well as functional ingredients, announced the appointment of Martin Huber (56) as the company's next Chief Financial Officer as part of a planned succession, effective April 1, 2027. Huber succeeds Olaf Klinger (61), who will step down from the Executive Board after a successful eleven-year tenure as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended the Executive Board mandate of Walter Ribeiro (56), President Taste, Nutrition & Health, by a further four years.

Planned CFO Succession

Michael König, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG, commented: “We are grateful to Olaf Klinger for his outstanding leadership and dedication to Symrise throughout his tenure, which will span more than eleven years by the time of his departure. His financial expertise, focus on value creation and commitment to profitable growth have contributed significantly to Symrise’s successful development and strong position in the capital markets. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Olaf for his exceptional contribution and wish him all the best for the future. As part of our long-term succession planning, we are pleased to welcome Martin Huber. His industry expertise, international experience and proven track record make him well positioned to support Symrise’s next phase of durable growth and value creation.”

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Martin Huber brings more than 20 years of international finance and leadership experience acquired at Nestlé, Nespresso and, most recently, Aryzta. Throughout his career, he has led global finance organizations and played a key role in driving the operational and financial transformation of international businesses. At Aryzta, he was instrumental in the company's transformation and made a significant contribution to improving profitability, cash flow and return on capital. He combines strong financial discipline with a clear focus on value creation and growth opportunities. In his new role, he will build on Symrise's strong financial foundations and contribute his experience to the continued execution of the current transformation, disciplined capital allocation and long-term profitable growth and value creation.

"Symrise combines a strong culture of innovation with attractive growth markets and a clear long-term strategy. I am excited to join my Executive Board colleagues and teams around the world to shape the company's next chapter of growth and transformation," said Martin Huber. "With the ONE SYM transformation, Symrise has a clear agenda. I will strive towards its disciplined execution and building on Symrise’s strong foundations to support profitable and durable growth. By doing so, we will create sustainable value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Olaf Klinger, CFO of Symrise, concluded, “With ONE SYM, we have launched a long-term transformation that is now entering its next phase and will extend beyond the end of my current term. As I had not intended to seek a further term at Symrise beyond January 2028, I believe this is the right moment to prepare the transition to the next generation of financial leadership. I am proud of what we have achieved together. I would like to thank my teams and all Symrisers around the globe for making the last eleven years such a successful and rewarding journey.”

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By the time of his departure, Olaf Klinger will have served as Chief Financial Officer of Symrise for more than eleven years. During his tenure, he played a key role in supporting the company’s international growth, strengthening its financial profile and cash flow orientation, financing strategic investments and acquisitions, and further developing its position in the capital markets. Symrise joined the Dax during his tenure and maintained a consistent track record of dividend growth. Olaf Klinger will remain Chief Financial Officer until March 31, 2027, ensuring an orderly handover to Martin Huber.

Extension of Walter Ribeiro’s Executive Board Mandate

The Supervisory Board of Symrise AG has also extended the contract of Walter Ribeiro, Member of the Executive Board and President Taste, Nutrition & Health, by a further four years until September 19, 2031. Ribeiro has served on the Executive Board of Symrise AG since September 2024.

Ribeiro has been with the company for more than 30 years and has held a range of international leadership positions during his career. His extensive industry expertise, global experience and deep understanding of the entire value chain have contributed significantly to the successful development of the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment and Symrise's long-term growth.

Commenting on the extension of his mandate, Ribeiro said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its confidence. I look forward to continuing to work with our teams around the world to further strengthen Taste, Nutrition & Health, contribute to the successful development of Symrise as a whole, and create sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and all stakeholders.”

 

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic basic and active ingredients as well as functional ingredients. Its customers include perfume, cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food.

With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world's leading providers. The Group, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, has more than 100 branches in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North and Latin America.

Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and marketable concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked.

Symrise – always inspiring more.

www.symrise.com

 

Contact media:
Marc Pönitz

Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721
E-mail: marc.poenitz@symrise.cpm

Social Media:

Social media:
linkedin.com/company/Symrise youtube.com/agsymrise
xing.com/companies/symrise instagram.com/symriseag
instagram.com/finefragrancestories_bySymrise instagram.com/symrise.ci


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26
EQS News ID: 2431850

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431850  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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