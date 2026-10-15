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EQS-News: Symrise expands global production platform for sustainable musk fragrance ingredient

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Symrise expands global production platform for sustainable musk fragrance ingredient

15.10.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Press release

Holzminden, October 15, 2026

Symrise expands global production platform for sustainable musk fragrance ingredient
  • Investment in world-scale capacity expansion in India for Globalide® to strengthen global supply
  • Sustainable macrocyclic musk fragrance ingredient supports customers in developing future-ready fragrance formulations
  • Globalide® strengthens portfolio of differentiated specialties and supports ONE Symrise strategy

Symrise is investing in an additional production capacity for Globalide® in India, expanding its global footprint for this strategic fragrance ingredient. The company is thus strengthening its ability to supply a sustainable macrocyclic musk fragrance ingredient and is moving closer to high-growth customer markets. At the same time, Symrise is expanding its Aroma Molecules business in an attractive product segment. The investment supports the ONE Symrise strategy through targeted capital allocation, resilient value creation and profitable growth driven by differentiated ingredients.

“The investment in our Globalide® production footprint underlines our ambition to strengthen strategic product areas that create tangible value for our customers. With this step we are advancing our Scent & Care portfolio. Also, we are generating additional momentum for Symrise’s growth in line with our ONE Symrise strategy,” says Michael Friede, President Scent & Care at Symrise.

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Globalide® supports sustainable fragrance concepts

In the fast-growing global fragrance ingredients market, ingredients that combine strong olfactory performance with versatility across applications and modern fragrance creations continue to gain importance. To deliver on this demand, Symrise is investing in additional world-scale production capacity for Globalide® in India.  The biodegradable macrocyclic musk ingredient adds long-lasting, elegant notes to fragrances and supports customers in developing more sustainable fragrance formulations.

“With the additional production capacity in India, we are moving closer to the fast-growing markets in Asia while adding another pillar to our long-term global manufacturing footprint,” says Dr Keke Hiller, Global President Aroma Molecules at Symrise. “Globalide® combines high fragrance quality with a contemporary profile. Drawing on our product and technology expertise, we help customers develop attractive, future-ready products for consumers”.

Strengthening global supply through targeted investment

By expanding its production footprint, Symrise is further strengthening its position in the market for specialty fragrance ingredients. The additional capacity increases flexibility across the global supply network and provides the foundation for meeting growing demand for Globalide® over the long term. Customers benefit from reliable access to an ingredient that combines high-quality fragrance performance with broad formulation versatility.

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About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic base and active ingredients, and functional ingredients. Its customers include manufacturers of perfume, cosmetics, food, and beverages, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food.

With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world’s leading providers. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group has more than 100 sites in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more...

www.symrise.com

Media contact:

Christina Witter
Phone: +49 55 31 90-2182
E-mail: christina.witter@symrise.com

Social media:

linkedin.com/company/Symrise youtube.com/agsymrise
xing.com/companies/symrise instagram.com/symriseag
instagram.com/finefragrancestories_bySymrise instagram.com/symrise.ci


15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26
EQS News ID: 2416542

 
End of News EQS News Service

2416542  15.10.2026 CET/CEST

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Symrise Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Symrise nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

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