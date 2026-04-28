EQS-News: Symrise reports solid Q1 2026 sales results and reaffirms 2026 outlook
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EQS-News: Symrise AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
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Press release
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Holzminden, April 29, 2026
Symrise AG, a leading global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic as well as functional ingredients, delivered a stronger-than-anticipated start to 2026, with continued traction across Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fragrance. This performance reflects progress in the acceleration of the ONE SYM Transformation and the Company’s ability to navigate a dynamic operating environment while maintaining focus on its strategic priorities.
For first quarter 2026, Symrise reported an organic sales decline of 0.4%, with sales of approximately €1,249 million compared to €1,317 million in the prior-year period. Performance was driven by targeted pricing actions, solid commercial execution and improved organizational effectiveness. Symrise also advanced its growth agenda with investments and customer-driven innovation, including key product launches. Regionally, Symrise achieved positive organic sales growth in Asia Pacific as well as in North and Latin America, supported by stable demand and strong project momentum. In Europe, Africa and the Middle East, organic sales declined against a strong prior-year comparison, in line with expectations.
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Dr Jean Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, commented: “We are accelerating the ONE SYM Transformation with a clear purpose to enhance competitiveness and fund reinvestment in our top-line growth, unlocking the next phase of Symrise’s evolution. As we shift decisively from building the foundation to activating growth, the impact of our transformation is becoming increasingly visible across the business. 2026 marks a pivotal year - one where execution drives our increasing differentiation and further strengthens our position for the future. With our compelling ONE Symrise strategy and a talented team of Symrisers, we are confident in our ability to realize the full potential of Symrise and deliver durable, profitable growth.”
Taste, Nutrition & Health Segment
The Taste, Nutrition & Health Segment achieved organic sales growth of 1.7%. Reported sales were €749 million compared with €779 million in the prior-year period.
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Scent & Care Segment
The Scent & Care Segment reported an organic sales decline of 3.4%. Reported sales were €500 million compared with €538 million ]in the prior-year period.
Advancing ONE SYM Transformation to execution
Symrise continued to advance and accelerate its ONE SYM Transformation program in 2026, building on a proven foundation as it enters the next phase with a sharper focus on innovation, commercial excellence, scale realization and digitalization. The program is driving more defined portfolio priorities, stronger execution, and improved organizational alignment. These efforts are strengthening the Company’s ability to navigate changing market conditions while supporting durable, profitable growth over time.
Full year 2026 outlook
Symrise reaffirms its full year 2026 outlook, which assumes a sequential improvement in organic growth over the course of the year, supported by continued operational progress, strong customer engagement and resilience in core end markets.
About Symrise
Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic basic and active ingredients as well as functional ingredients. Its customers include perfume, cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world's leading providers. The Group, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, has more than 100 branches in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North and Latin America. Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and marketable concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more.
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5531 90 0
|E-mail:
|ir@symrise.com
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
|WKN:
|SYM999
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317118
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317118 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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