EQS-News: Symrise reports solid Q1 2026 sales results and reaffirms 2026 outlook

EQS-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Symrise reports solid Q1 2026 sales results and reaffirms 2026 outlook



29.04.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Press release

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Holzminden, April 29, 2026

Symrise reports solid Q1 2026 sales results and reaffirms 2026 outlook Organic sales decline of 0.4% year-on-year, stronger than anticipated, with solid performance in Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fragrance

ONE SYM Transformation Program accelerating significant structural cost savings and efficiency gains to unlock organic growth opportunities through strategic reinvestment

Full year 2026 outlook reaffirmed

Symrise AG, a leading global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic as well as functional ingredients, delivered a stronger-than-anticipated start to 2026, with continued traction across Food & Beverage, Pet Food and Fragrance. This performance reflects progress in the acceleration of the ONE SYM Transformation and the Company’s ability to navigate a dynamic operating environment while maintaining focus on its strategic priorities.

For first quarter 2026, Symrise reported an organic sales decline of 0.4%, with sales of approximately €1,249 million compared to €1,317 million in the prior-year period. Performance was driven by targeted pricing actions, solid commercial execution and improved organizational effectiveness. Symrise also advanced its growth agenda with investments and customer-driven innovation, including key product launches. Regionally, Symrise achieved positive organic sales growth in Asia Pacific as well as in North and Latin America, supported by stable demand and strong project momentum. In Europe, Africa and the Middle East, organic sales declined against a strong prior-year comparison, in line with expectations.

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Dr Jean Yves Parisot, CEO of Symrise AG, commented: “We are accelerating the ONE SYM Transformation with a clear purpose to enhance competitiveness and fund reinvestment in our top-line growth, unlocking the next phase of Symrise’s evolution. As we shift decisively from building the foundation to activating growth, the impact of our transformation is becoming increasingly visible across the business. 2026 marks a pivotal year - one where execution drives our increasing differentiation and further strengthens our position for the future. With our compelling ONE Symrise strategy and a talented team of Symrisers, we are confident in our ability to realize the full potential of Symrise and deliver durable, profitable growth.”

Q1 2026 Segment Sales Performance

Taste, Nutrition & Health Segment

The Taste, Nutrition & Health Segment achieved organic sales growth of 1.7%. Reported sales were €749 million compared with €779 million in the prior-year period.

The Food & Beverage Division delivered low-single-digit organic sales growth against demanding prior-year comparables, driven by mid-single-digit growth in Naturals and Savory and low-single-digit growth in Beverages.

The Pet Food Division achieved low-single-digit organic sales growth, driven by low-single-digit growth in Pet Palatability. Pet Nutrition reported a slight organic decline with positive volumes as prices continued to normalize.

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Scent & Care Segment

The Scent & Care Segment reported an organic sales decline of 3.4%. Reported sales were €500 million compared with €538 million ]in the prior-year period.

The Fragrance Division continued to show positive momentum with low-single-digit organic growth against strong prior-year comparables, led by mid-single-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and low single-digit growth in Fine Fragrance.

The Care & Wellness Division reported a low-double-digit organic sales decline, largely due to a double-digit decline in UV filters against strong prior-year comparables.

The Aroma Molecules Division reported a mid-single-digit organic sales decline against high prior-year comparables, partially offset by solid performance in Special Fragrance Ingredients.



Advancing ONE SYM Transformation to execution

Symrise continued to advance and accelerate its ONE SYM Transformation program in 2026, building on a proven foundation as it enters the next phase with a sharper focus on innovation, commercial excellence, scale realization and digitalization. The program is driving more defined portfolio priorities, stronger execution, and improved organizational alignment. These efforts are strengthening the Company’s ability to navigate changing market conditions while supporting durable, profitable growth over time.



Full year 2026 outlook

Symrise reaffirms its full year 2026 outlook, which assumes a sequential improvement in organic growth over the course of the year, supported by continued operational progress, strong customer engagement and resilience in core end markets.

Organic sales growth for the full year in a range of 2.0% to 4.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 21.5% to 22.5%

Adjusted Business Free Cash Flow margin above 14.0%



Contact media:



Marc Pönitz

Contact investors:



Rene Weinberg Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721 Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879 E-mail: marc.poenitz@symrise.cpm E-mail: rene.weinberg@symrise.com Social Media: youtube.com/agsymrise xing.com/companies/symrise instagram.com/symriseag instagram.com/finefragrancestories_bySymrise instagram.com/symrise.ci Blog: https://alwaysinspiringmore.com linkedin.com/company/symrise

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of flavors and fragrances, cosmetic basic and active ingredients as well as functional ingredients. Its customers include perfume, cosmetics, food and beverage manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of dietary supplements and pet food. With sales of around €4.9 billion in the 2025 financial year, the company is one of the world's leading providers. The Group, headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, has more than 100 branches in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Asia, North and Latin America. Together with its customers, Symrise develops new ideas and marketable concepts for products that have become an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked. Symrise – always inspiring more.

www.symrise.com