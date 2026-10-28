EQS-News: TAKKT confirms stabilization in the third quarter

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

TAKKT confirms stabilization in the third quarter



28.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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TAKKT confirms stabilization in the third quarter

Organic sales decline of 4.3 percent in Q3, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter

Gross profit margin improved slightly after nine months despite higher freight costs

More efficient cost structures partly offset the earnings impact from lower gross profit

A cyberattack is currently weighing on business performance

Stuttgart, Germany, October 28, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, TAKKT continued the stabilization seen in the previous quarter. After nine months, the Group generated sales of EUR 685.6 (736.3) million. Adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes, this corresponds to an organic decline of 5.1 percent. In the third quarter, organic sales development, at minus 4.3 percent, was roughly in line with the previous quarter. “Our business proved resilient in the third quarter despite continued cautious investment behavior among many customers. At the same time, as part of TAKKT Forward, we are making progress in rolling out our new sales approaches in our core European business as well as in the US. We are expanding direct customer contact, strengthening our sales force, and optimizing the interaction of our marketing channels,” says CEO Andreas Weishaar.

In the Industrial & Packaging (I&P) division, organic sales development was at the same level as in the previous quarter. In Germany, the decline in sales slowed, but performance still lagged slightly behind that of the other regions. In the US, demand at National Business Furniture within the Office Furniture & Displays (OF&D) division developed positively. Toward the end of the US fiscal year in September, orders from federal agencies rose noticeably. However, weather-related delays in international container shipments limited the delivery of certain products. As a result, some orders remained outstanding at the end of the quarter, increasing the order backlog. The Displays business continued to decline slightly. The Foodservices (FS) division showed initial progress with the turnaround following a weak first half of the year. Hubert’s business with managed accounts showed a slightly positive development. In addition, the targeted approach to smaller, growing restaurant chains is increasingly contributing to sales.

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The rise in energy prices resulting from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East increased pressure on freight costs, particularly in the European market. TAKKT countered this with disciplined pricing and took targeted action to improve its purchasing terms. The gross profit margin remained robust at the Group level and, after nine months, stood at 39.2 (39.0) percent, slightly above the prior-year level.

EBITDA reached EUR 14.5 (27.3) million after nine months. This figure included one-time expenses totaling EUR 7.3 (4.2) million, primarily related to workforce measures and the implementation of the new operating model. Adjusted for these expenses, the EBITDA margin was 3.2 (4.3) percent. “Our teams in the divisions are working consistently toward a leaner operating model. We are simplifying workflows, automating processes, and realigning tasks. As a result, we have reduced our cost base by around EUR nine million and offset a significant part of the negative impact on earnings caused by lower sales. In addition to these operational improvements, we are advancing our strategic focus on our core European business, I&P. The adjustments already implemented, such as the discontinuation of unprofitable activities in the bid contract business at FS, as well as Mydisplays and XXLhoreca, are part of this ongoing process, in which we are continuously evaluating further options to sharpen our portfolio,” says Weishaar. In addition to the operating earnings development, a non-cash impairment charge at FS weighed on EBIT. The revised mid-term plan for FS, updated as part of the budget process, resulted in an impairment charge of around EUR 19 million in the third quarter.

After the end of the reporting period, TAKKT was the target of a cyberattack that primarily affected I&P in Europe and FS in North America. Based on current assessments, the attack has been contained, and the secure recovery of the affected systems is underway. Most of the brands’ webshops, as well as internal and external communication channels, remain unaffected and are being used to accept orders and proactively communicate with customers and suppliers. Key operational processes are being gradually resumed; however, order processing, deliveries, and invoicing remain limited. “Our teams are responding to this challenging situation with extraordinary dedication. Together with external specialists, we are working around the clock to limit the impact on our customers, suppliers, and employees and to securely resume the affected business processes. I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone involved,” says CEO Andreas Weishaar.

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Overall, business performance in the first nine months was in line with expectations and the forecast communicated for 2026. However, the cyberattack will have a noticeable negative impact on sales, earnings, and cash flow in the fourth quarter. Just a few days after the attack, it is not yet possible to reliably estimate how severely the disruptions will affect the full year. As a result, there is now an increased risk that organic sales growth and the adjusted EBITDA margin will come in at the lower end of the existing guidance ranges of minus 7 to plus 3 percent and 2 to 5 percent, respectively. Depending on the course and pace of the ongoing recovery, both metrics could also fall below these ranges.

Free cash flow after nine months was EUR minus 12.7 million, compared with EUR minus 1.7 million in the same period last year, due to lower operating income. “We are continuing to work intensively to improve our cash generation in the fourth quarter. However, the cyberattack is complicating this and has increased the risk of negative free cash flow for the full year. The speed of our operational recovery and the further reduction of net working capital will now be decisive,” says CFO Timo Krutoff. The Group expects to make further progress in the gradual resumption of the affected business processes in the coming days and weeks.

Earnings Call: October 28, 2026 at 2pm (CET)

To participate in the Earnings Call, please register in advance at the following link: Registration Earnings Call

Financial calendar

TAKKT will publish and present the preliminary figures for the full year 2026 on February 25, 2027.

IFRS figures for the TAKKT Group for the first nine months 2026

(in EUR million)

Q3/2025 Q3/2026 in % 9M/2025 9M/2026 in % TAKKT Group sales 244.5 231.8 -5.2 736.3 685.6 -6.9 Organic growth -4.3 -5.1 Industrial & Packaging 134.4 130.4 -3.0 418.5 401.8 -4.0 Organic growth -3.4 -4.2 Office Furniture & Displays 52.6 51.0 -3.1 154.0 146.7 -4.8 Organic growth -4.6 -1.0 Foodservices 57.5 50.5 -12.2 163.8 137.1 -16.3 Organic growth -6.3 -11.2 Gross profit margin (%) 37.9 38.5 39.0 39.2 EBITDA 10.5 5.6 -46.7 27.3 14.5 -46.9 EBITDA margin (%) 4.3 2.4 3.7 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 4.3 3.0 4.3 3.2 EBIT 2.6 -19.3 < -100 4.4 -23.7 < -100 Earnings per share in EUR 0.02 -0.28 < -100 0.00 -0.44 < -100 Free cash flow 7.6 -3.5 < -100 -1.7 -12.7 -

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de