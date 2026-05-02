EQS-News: TAKKT expands Management Board: Helmar Hipp takes charge of Industrial & Packaging

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

TAKKT expands Management Board: Helmar Hipp takes charge of Industrial & Packaging



15.05.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

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TAKKT expands Management Board: Helmar Hipp takes charge of Industrial & Packaging

Stuttgart, Germany, May 15, 2026. The Supervisory Board of TAKKT AG has appointed Helmar Hipp as a member of the Management Board, effective May 15, 2026. He will assume responsibility for the Industrial & Packaging (I&P) division, the Group’s largest business segment. “With the appointment of Helmar Hipp to the Management Board, we are strengthening I&P and highlighting the importance of this business segment as the strategic core of TAKKT,” says Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “We have great confidence in the expanded Management Board team consisting of Andreas Weishaar, Timo Krutoff, and Helmar Hipp to successfully advance TAKKT both strategically and operationally in a challenging market environment.”

I&P, with its core brand kaiserkraft, pursues a service-oriented business model specifically tailored to the needs of corporate customers with complex procurement requirements and combines it with a consistent omnichannel approach. In fiscal year 2025, the division generated sales of approximately EUR 560 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 43 million, thereby laying the foundation for TAKKT’s continued profitable development.

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Helmar Hipp has been leading I&P since the beginning of the year and is working, in particular, on implementing targeted sales initiatives to return to profitable growth. He has many years of international leadership experience. In previous management roles at companies including Zwilling J.A. Henckels and the e-commerce company Cyberport, he successfully led sales and omnichannel initiatives that drove innovation and growth.

CEO Andreas Weishaar welcomes the decision and highlights the close collaboration over the past few months: “I am pleased with the appointment of Helmar Hipp to the Management Board. I have already had the opportunity to work very closely with him over the past few months. This underscores the importance of I&P for TAKKT today and in the future. At the same time, it strengthens our focus on the further development and optimal positioning of the TAKKT portfolio.” Helmar Hipp sees significant potential: “The Industrial & Packaging division boasts strong brands such as kaiserkraft, a broad customer base, a promising market position, and considerable growth potential. Our goal is to leverage this potential even more consistently in the future – through a customer-oriented go-to-market strategy and an innovative product range.” As part of the expansion of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has also approved amendments to the compensation system for the Management Board. These will be presented to the Shareholders’ Meeting.

About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and Foodservices divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 400,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

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Contact

Benjamin Bühler

phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de