EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

technotrans secures record order for high-end laser cooling systems



26.11.2026 / 11:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung technotrans secures record order for high-end laser cooling systems Largest series production order to date for high-end laser cooling systems

Order volume in the high single-digit million euro range

Order underlines successful implementation of the Ready for Growth strategy Sassenberg, 26 November 2026 – technotrans has secured its largest order to date for the supply of series-produced high-end laser cooling systems. The order volume is in the high single-digit million euro range, with revenue expected to be recognised predominantly in the 2027 financial year. The record order underlines technotrans’ technological capabilities in demanding thermal management applications and its expertise in industrial series production. This success strengthens technotrans’ position in a technologically demanding growth market and consistently drives forward the implementation of its Ready for Growth Group strategy. “This record order is tangible evidence of our technological expertise and our strength in industrial series production. It demonstrates our ability to successfully translate technological know-how into scalable series production business. In doing so, we are securing additional revenue and implementing another key element of our growth strategy, Ready for Growth,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. Werbung High-precision cooling for high-end lasers

Reliable operation of high-power lasers requires high-precision temperature control within tight tolerances. technotrans develops application-specific cooling solutions for this purpose, combining technological precision with the quality and process reliability of industrial series production. The systems developed and manufactured by technotrans are used in demanding production processes in a key high-tech industry. Ready for Growth: further strengthening the growth trajectory

With its Ready for Growth Group strategy, technotrans aims to further strengthen its market position in attractive technological applications and achieve profitable growth. The record order demonstrates how technotrans is unlocking additional growth potential and strengthening its revenue base through its technological expertise and scalable series production. By 2030, technotrans is targeting consolidated revenue in excess of € 350 million and an EBIT margin of 9 % to 12 %. Further information: www.technotrans.com Werbung About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core competence focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Ready for Growth strategy, technotrans has defined the 4 focus markets Energy Management (including electromobility, high power charging stations and data centres), Healthcare & Analytics, Plastics and Print. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,440 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 244.0 million for the 2025 financial year. Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:

Lukas Schenk

Sputnik GmbH

Press and public relations

Hafenweg 9

48155 Münster

+49 (0) 2 51 / 62 55 61-131

schenk@sputnik-agentur.de

https://www.sputnik-agentur.de

Frank Dernesch

Vice President Group Communications

technotrans SE

Robert-Linnemann-Strasse 17

48336 Sassenberg

+49 (0) 25 83 / 3 01-18 68

investor-relations@technotrans.de

https://www.technotrans.com

26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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