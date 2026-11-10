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EQS-News: Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership

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EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership

10.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership

Büdelsdorf, 10 November 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] and Telefónica Deutschland have today signed a detailed term sheet for a new long-term partnership. The key points agreed therein are intended to continue the successful partnership between the two companies for a further ten years and lay the foundations for joint growth in the German mobile communications market.

Following intensive and constructive negotiations, both companies have thus agreed on the material commercial and strategic terms of their future partnership. The aim is to further develop the partnership and combine the respective strengths of Telefónica Deutschland and freenet even more effectively.

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“We are delighted that, after many months of intensive negotiations, we have agreed on improved terms for both parties. This is a genuine long-term win-win and sets the course for a sustainable shared future. Telefónica Deutschland’s network is constantly improving and provides us with an excellent foundation for effective marketing. We therefore see considerable potential to grow together and to further expand our partnership in the coming years,” commented Robin Harries, CEO of freenet AG.

By signing the detailed term sheet, Telefónica Deutschland and freenet have reached an important milestone in continuing their long-standing partnership.

Contact

Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 778
Email: ir@freenet.ag

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Public Relations
Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 777
Email: pr@freenet.ag

Media assets for editorial use are available in the freenet AG Media Centre.


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 5299003GLDODCVP8DO20
EQS News ID: 2432058

 
End of News EQS News Service

2432058  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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