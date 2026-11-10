EQS-News: Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership



10.11.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Telefónica Deutschland and freenet lay the foundation for another ten years of partnership

Büdelsdorf, 10 November 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] and Telefónica Deutschland have today signed a detailed term sheet for a new long-term partnership. The key points agreed therein are intended to continue the successful partnership between the two companies for a further ten years and lay the foundations for joint growth in the German mobile communications market.

Following intensive and constructive negotiations, both companies have thus agreed on the material commercial and strategic terms of their future partnership. The aim is to further develop the partnership and combine the respective strengths of Telefónica Deutschland and freenet even more effectively.

Werbung

“We are delighted that, after many months of intensive negotiations, we have agreed on improved terms for both parties. This is a genuine long-term win-win and sets the course for a sustainable shared future. Telefónica Deutschland’s network is constantly improving and provides us with an excellent foundation for effective marketing. We therefore see considerable potential to grow together and to further expand our partnership in the coming years,” commented Robin Harries, CEO of freenet AG.

By signing the detailed term sheet, Telefónica Deutschland and freenet have reached an important milestone in continuing their long-standing partnership.

Contact

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 778

Email: ir@freenet.ag

Werbung

Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40/513 06 777

Email: pr@freenet.ag

Media assets for editorial use are available in the freenet AG Media Centre.