EQS-News: The Crypto Company Advances Frame Blockchain to V3 Testnet Under $50M+ Milestone-Based Share Agreement

EQS-News: The Crypto Company / Key word(s): Financial

The Crypto Company Advances Frame Blockchain to V3 Testnet Under $50M+ Milestone-Based Share Agreement



11.11.2026 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frame Achieves 13 Million Post-Quantum Test Transactions and Releases V3 Private Testnet With Cross-Chain Swaps Functionality

MALIBU, CA - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Crypto Company (OTCID: CRCW) ("TCC") today announced that Frame, the post-quantum Layer 1 blockchain it acquired and announced in March 2026 under a $50M+ milestone-based share agreement, has advanced to V3 of its private testnet and has processed more than 13 million on-chain test transactions to date.

TCC acquired the core technology and assets of the Frame blockchain business from Frame Holdings Ltd. in March 2026. Since then the company has been working to bring the chain to market, and V3 is the latest step on the development roadmap that followed.

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"We signed that agreement in March, and then we put our heads down and went to work," said Ron Levy, Chief Executive Officer of TCC. "V3 is a peek into some of the progress so far. Three testnet builds, more than 13 million post-quantum test transactions on chain, and cross-chain swaps now running through Frame itself. In March we expressed our intentions to build out the Frame Blockchain. V3 marks a major milestone towards that and we couldn’t be more proud.”

V3 adds two capabilities. Cross-chain swaps now route through Frame itself, with one transaction and no third-party bridge holding the assets. Every account on V3 signs using the US government’s NIST ML-DSA-87 post-quantum signature standard.

“Bringing Frame into TCC has really unlocked something,” said Sean Docherty, Chief Blockchain Officer of TCC. "We have shipped three builds since March. V3 is the one that proves the thesis. A user sends value from one chain to another in a single transaction and our own validators settle it with post-quantum consensus. That is the hard part, and it is running on the testnet today."

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V3 is a test environment and activity has no monetary value. Frame’s launch of the V3 testnet brings The Crypto Company closer to a wide scale main net launch.

Builders and traders can request access at https://frame.community.

About The Crypto Company

The Crypto Company (OTCID: CRCW) is a publicly traded company, with operating history dating back to 2017, focused on developing and operating blockchain infrastructure. TCC is completing the buildout of Frame Blockchain, a Layer 1 blockchain designed to connect fragmented blockchain ecosystems into a single interoperable network. Learn more at thecryptocompany.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "expects," "designed to," "intended," "anticipates," "may," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to: whether any of the performance and adoption milestones under the Asset Purchase Agreement are achieved, and the timing and amount of any share issuances thereunder; the timing and outcome of the Frame testnet and later development phases; the performance, security, and reliability of the Frame network, including its post-quantum cryptography and cross-chain settlement; TCC's ability to complete development, launch a mainnet, and connect other chains; market adoption of blockchain infrastructure; regulatory developments; competition; and TCC's ability to fund development and operations. Testnet results may not reflect mainnet performance. Nothing in this release is an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or token. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. TCC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Media Contact

The Crypto Company

Phone 424-228-9955

Email: info@tcc.co

www.thecryptocompany.com

News Source: The Crypto Company