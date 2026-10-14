EQS-News: The Future of Battlefield Power: VINCORION at AUSA 2026

EQS-News: Vincorion SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Future of Battlefield Power: VINCORION at AUSA 2026



14.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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The Future of Battlefield Power: VINCORION at AUSA 2026

Wedel-based energy specialist showcases power and stabilization systems for armored land vehicles and air defense, engages with the U.S. market, and advances next-generation battery architecture.

Wedel / Washington, D.C., October 14, 2026 – On tomorrow’s battlefield, power determines operational readiness. Reliable, flexible, and sustained access to energy provides a tactical advantage. With this in mind, VINCORION SE is exhibiting at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., through October 14, 2026. As North America’s largest exhibition for land forces, the event provides a platform for the company to showcase its capabilities under the tagline “We power your mission,” VINCORION is presenting power and stabilization systems for armored ground vehicles, as well as power solutions for air defense systems.

Shared Challenges on Both Sides of the Atlantic

The U.S. armed forces face many of the same key challenges as European militaries. Land vehicles are becoming increasingly electrified and digitally networked. Sensors, command-and-control systems, and communications equipment require more power and a consistently stable supply. At the same time, air defense is becoming increasingly important in response to emerging threats such as drones and missiles. The need for interoperability among allied forces is also growing, with systems expected to be deployable, maintainable, and upgradeable across different platforms. VINCORION’s power and stabilization solutions address precisely these requirements.

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“Power is not a secondary consideration; it is the foundation of operational readiness,” explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, CEO of VINCORION SE. “Whether in Europe or the United States, armed forces are modernizing their ground vehicles and expanding their air defense capabilities. Both depend on a power supply that can scale with evolving requirements. At AUSA, we want to demonstrate what we can deliver today and engage with U.S. operators and partners on what battlefield power needs to look like in the future.”

One Battery Architecture for Every Mission

A key topic in discussions at AUSA is an area of defense technology that VINCORION is actively working on: a battery architecture designed to accommodate every platform and mission profile.

To support this, VINCORION has analyzed and assessed market requirements, technological use cases, challenges, and lifecycle considerations for future battery architectures. These findings inform discussions with customers and will be discussed at AUSA with operators, partners, and procurement decision-makers from the North American market.

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70 Years of Power Expertise

For seven decades, VINCORION has specialized in power generation and power management for defense platforms and aviation systems. With the development of a battery architecture, VINCORION is now advancing the next generation of battlefield power solutions.

Visitors can find VINCORION at booth 7018 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center during AUSA 2026.

About VINCORION

VINCORION is a leading developer and manufacturer of power and mechatronic solutions for defense platforms and aviation systems. The company is specialized in innovative power systems, including generators, electric motors and drives, gensets, power electronics, and hybrid power systems. As a partner to the defense and aviation industries, VINCORION develops and manufactures solutions tailored to its customers’ specific requirements based on in-depth dialogue. A high-performance customer support team provides assistance and service to users of the company’s own products and those from third parties throughout the entire product life cycle.

With approximately 1.000 employees at sites in Germany and the United States, VINCORION generated revenues of approximately €240 million in financial year 2025.

For more information and the latest news, please visit www.vincorion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

VINCORION SE

Feldstrasse 155

22880 Wedel, Germany

Frederike Gasa

Head of Communications & Marketing

Tel: +49 4103-60 3571

E-Mail: media@vincorion.com

Felix Zander

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 4103-60 2431

E-Mail: felix.zander@vincorion.com