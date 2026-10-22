EQS-News: THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS BROADLY STABLE Q3 REVENUE AND INCREASES MARKETING INVESTMENT AHEAD OF Q4

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS BROADLY STABLE Q3 REVENUE AND INCREASES MARKETING INVESTMENT AHEAD OF Q4



22.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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THE NAGA GROUP AG REPORTS BROADLY STABLE Q3 REVENUE AND INCREASES MARKETING INVESTMENT AHEAD OF Q4



Group revenue of EUR 12.7 million in Q3 2026 compared with EUR 13.3 million in Q2; net revenue increased by 2.2% quarter-over-quarter to EUR 12.1 million.

EBITDA of EUR 1.35 million in Q3, compared with EUR 2.24 million in Q2, reflecting seasonal effects on revenue and a deliberate 32% increase in marketing investment ahead of planned Q4 product launches.

Customer metrics continued to improve, with first-time depositors up 4.4%, customer deposits up 4.8%, and conversion increasing from 7.3% to 7.8%.

Nine-month EBITDA reached EUR 5.9 million, already exceeding the EUR 3.7 million reported for the full year 2025.



Hamburg, 22 October 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, reported broadly stable revenue in the third quarter of 2026 while increasing marketing investment to support customer acquisition and prepare for planned Q4 product launches.

Werbung

Group revenue amounted to EUR 12.7 million, compared with EUR 13.3 million in Q2, while net revenue increased by 2.2% quarter-over-quarter to EUR 12.1 million. EBITDA remained positive at EUR 1.35 million but was lower than in Q2, reflecting seasonal effects on revenue and a deliberate 32% increase in marketing investment ahead of Q4.

Customer acquisition and funding metrics continued to improve during the quarter. First-time depositors, conversion rates, and customer deposits all increased, supporting the Group’s focus on attracting and retaining active customers.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG, commented:

“Revenue remained broadly stable in Q3, while net revenue and key customer metrics improved. EBITDA was lower than in Q2, reflecting seasonality and our deliberate decision to increase marketing investment ahead of Q4. We are preparing for the planned launch of NAGA One and investing in customer acquisition to support the next phase of growth.”



Business Performance in Q3 2026

Werbung

Group revenue amounted to EUR 12.7 million in Q3 2026, compared with EUR 13.3 million in Q2. Net revenue increased by 2.2% quarter-over-quarter to EUR 12.1 million.

EBITDA reached EUR 1.35 million, compared with EUR 2.24 million in Q2, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.6% versus 16.8% in the previous quarter. The decrease reflected seasonal effects on revenue and higher marketing expenditure, which increased by 32% as NAGA stepped up customer acquisition activity and preparations for its planned Q4 product launches.

For the first nine months of 2026, NAGA generated Group revenue of EUR 40.5 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.9 million. Nine-month EBITDA already exceeded the EUR 3.7 million reported for the full year 2025.

Despite fewer registrations, first-time depositors increased by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter, while the conversion rate improved from 7.3% to 7.8%. Customer deposits rose by 4.8% to EUR 23.6 million, and trading volume increased by 52% to EUR 57.8 billion.



Strategic Development and Outlook

NAGA continued to enhance its platform and customer retention features during Q3. Its key priority for Q4 is the planned launch of NAGA One, bringing together trading, investments, cryptocurrencies, and payments in a single application. The increased marketing investment supports customer acquisition and preparations for this launch. Further initiatives include expanding the cryptocurrency offering and social trading features.

In October, NAGA gained Presto and MDream as strategic investors. Their USD 8 million convertible bond financing provides additional financial flexibility, while their expertise in trading infrastructure, payments, and digital assets is expected to support NAGA’s future growth.



Earnings Call

CEO Octavian Patrascu will present the preliminary Q3 2026 results today, 22 October 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CEST during an earnings webcast/call. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in advance to participate in the earnings webcast/call:

The NAGA Group – Earnings Call Preliminary Q3 2026 Results.



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release contains non-IFRS financial measures. These measures are alternative performance measures as defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority (“ESMA”). They are used by management to assess performance, for strategic planning and forecasting, and may be used by investors, securities analysts and other market participants as additional measures of operating and financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and have limitations as analytical tools. They are not a substitute for analysis of The NAGA Group AG’s results of operations reported in accordance with IFRS, nor are they alternatives to performance or liquidity measures determined in accordance with IFRS.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, identified by words such as “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or “will.” Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The NAGA Group AG undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in light of developments that differ from those anticipated.



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features, including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Octavian Patrascu

CEO

ir@naga.com